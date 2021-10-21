CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hawaii State

A drawing that upset a parent led to a Black girl arrested at Hawaii school

The Press
The Press
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The American Civil Liberties Union of Hawaii is demanding...

www.thepress.net

Comments / 0

Related
The Press

Unvaccinated Tucson couple nearly died of COVID, now want others to hear their story

Sophie Mason was being moved out of intensive care when Dr. Aaron Pulsipher gently asked why she’d skipped the COVID-19 vaccine. He was curious, she said: The Tucson Medical Center emergency room was overflowing that August day with people who were unvaccinated and sick, she recalls him telling her, while other unvaccinated patients were dying in the ICU, and he was trying to make sense of it all.
TUCSON, AZ
The Press

Search To Involve Pilipino Americans Celebrates Filipino American History Month With SIPA Barangay Awards On Nov. 5

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Search to Involve Pilipino Americans (SIPA) aptly celebrates Larry Itliong Day with the announcement of its SIPA Barangay Awards on Friday, November 5, streaming online beginning at 6 p.m. PDT. As "barangay" is the Filipino word for "village," the Barangay Awards is an evolution of SIPA's annual awards event, the non-profit's biggest fundraiser of the year. Based in Historic Filipinotown, SIPA will virtually host the Barangay Awards, inviting everyone to join online in honoring the community leaders and organizations that have tirelessly worked in alignment with SIPA's mission of enriching and empowering lives of Filipino Americans.
CELEBRATIONS
The Press

The Press

Brentwood, CA
1K+
Followers
25K+
Post
179K+
Views
ABOUT

We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.

 https://www.thepress.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy