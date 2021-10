The European Union’s executive has hit back at the Polish prime minister for his use of war rhetoric after accusing Brussels of making demands of Warsaw with a "gun to our head" in an interview with the Financial Times.Polish Prime MinisterMateusz Morawiecki also said that for the EU to withhold cash over rule of law issues would be like starting “World War III.”The comments follow months of conflict over changes made to the Polish courts. Brussels believes the adjustments erode democratic checks and balances, and the European Commission is holding up billions of euros to Poland earmarked in a pandemic...

POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO