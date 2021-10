Answer: This is an important topic. Here is some information we shared on our Department of Public Safety blog recently. “After a year of seeing very few (if any) school buses in your neighborhood, you may have spent the past month getting used to navigating the streets with the big yellow vehicles again. Now that schools are back to full-time, in-person learning, it's important to remember there are very specific laws when it comes to driving around school buses. They're all designed to keep students as safe as possible.

TRAFFIC ・ 1 DAY AGO