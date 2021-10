The drama between current and former members of the UK girl group Little Mix has officially arrived stateside as Nicki Minaj has decided to ferociously throw her hat in the ring. The rapper, who previously collaborated with the group on their 2018 song, “Woman Like Me,” has been feuding with one of the members, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, in particular, after Pinnock allegedly accused ex-member, Jesy Nelson of blackfishing. Despite a respectable collection of number one hits in their native country, this is, for better or worse, probably the most attention Little Mix has ever received in America since they formed ten years ago on the UK’s X Factor.

CELEBRITIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO