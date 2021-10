Ready for a few more flicks to help get you in the haunted magical mood for Halloween?. THE WORST WITCH: A modern day family comedy, this is a fun light-hearted show for all ages. About a little witch who doesn't know a thing about the magical world, this series follows her as she grows and learns, with a few friends by her side, to explore all types of mystical adventures. Geared towards a younger audience, The Worst Witch is found on Netflix, with several seasons available to enjoy. It's a great show to get the whole family into a spell casting mood.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 13 DAYS AGO