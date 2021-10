In the lead up to Halloween, Capcom will have seven different Resident Evil related announcements to share in order to celebrate the series' 25th anniversary. Five of them are scheduled for the 21st and 22nd October 2021, another on 25th October 2021, and then the final one on 29th October 2021. The website for the celebration has actually already filled in two previous reveals, which give us a decent idea of what to expect from the rest.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO