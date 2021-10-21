Theater Review: CTC’s 'The Tempest' is Shakespeare done well

Written by Kim Senklip Harvey, directed by Estafania Fadul. It seems almost too political that WAM Theatre, a company of women doing work about women and for women, should open a play about three Indigenous women two days before National Indigenous Peoples’ Day (which is also National Coming Out Day), in which one of them is definitively a lesbian and another could also be gay. Set in British Columbia, Canada, this play is about their physical and emotional journey to KAMLOOPA, an Indigenous peoples’ pow-wow, where the shit literally hits the fan as each woman’s spirit side emerges. This is a play in which the complications are over-complicated and the explanations are under-exploited. Two roommates, Mikaya (Ria Nez) and Kilawna (Sarah B. Denison), share an awkward co-existence which is made more so when one of them invites a third woman to join them. She, Indian Friend Number 1 (Jasmine Rochelle Goodspeed), takes over their lives long before we realize that the other two are actually sisters, not friends. It goes on from there.

LENOX, MA ・ 14 DAYS AGO