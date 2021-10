The extreme sport of bull riding is on its way to Dayton this weekend and will transform the Nutter Center into a wild arena. The Professional Bull Riders ZipRecruiter Rumble takes places Saturday, Oct. 23 at Wright State University’s Nutter Center featuring some of the world’s best bull riders. The Rumble is a part of the Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour and returns to Dayton for the fifth time in six years.

DAYTON, OH ・ 6 DAYS AGO