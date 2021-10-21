CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmer disaster aid to cover impacts from excessive heat

By JACQUELINE ALLISON @Jacqueline_SVH
Skagit Valley Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA total of $10 billion in federal funding for disaster aid for farmers will cover losses from last summer’s unprecedented heat wave in the Pacific Northwest. The funding was included in the short-term government funding bill passed by Congress several weeks ago. The aid will cover farmers’ losses from...

www.goskagit.com

Related
dailycoffeenews.com

Fairtrade Report Projects Financial Disasters to Farmers Due to Climate Change

A wide-ranging new study from Fairtrade International suggests that intensifying impacts of climate change will present a financial threat to millions of agricultural producers, including coffee farmers, all over the globe. Released today, ahead of the forthcoming 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) beginning Oct. 31 in Glasgow, Scotland,...
AGRICULTURE
eagleobserver.com

To lessen impact of disasters, farm supervisors should prepare emergency action plan

PINE BLUFF -- Farmers are not immune from unpredicted emergencies and disasters. As in any workplace, agricultural emergencies and disasters can be either natural or man-made. Natural disasters include tornadoes, hurricanes, wildfires, floods, severe dust or winter storms, lightning and earthquakes. Man-made disasters include chemical releases or spills, vehicle incidents, accidental poisoning, workplace violence and equipment incidents.
PINE BLUFF, AR
AFP

No one left: climate change fuels Guatemalan migration

Lazaro Yat looked on helplessly as his 17-year-old son left the family home in Guatemala and embarked on the perilous journey to the United States as an undocumented migrant. The teenager left in February on a dangerous journey in which many migrants are murdered, kidnapped, tortured or exploited.
AGRICULTURE
dallassun.com

Dharti Shakti - organic fertilizer launched by Khetiwalo to aid farmers

New Delhi [India], October 25 (ANI/SRV Media): Khetiwalo has recently launched a wide range of organic fertilizers at the price of chemical ones. Dharti Shakti 50kg is a full replacement for Di-Ammonium Phosphate (DAP) fertilizer. Khetiwalo organics and agro technologies have come up with natural environment-friendly organic fertilizers- Dharti Shakti...
AGRICULTURE
undark.org

New Mexico’s Chile Pepper Farmers Feel the Heat of Climate Change

In the village of Hatch, New Mexico, at a chile shop cloaked in red ristras — the ornamental strings of chiles that often adorn doorways and windows in the state — Jessie Moreno, the young farmer who owns the store, tallies up sales, offers free samples and cranks an iron basket-topped chile roaster.
AGRICULTURE
PIX11

US experiences record breaking natural disasters in 2021

(WSYR)- The United States will likely hit a record-breaking number of billion-dollar natural disasters this year, NOAA data shows. As of early October 2021, NOAA National Centers for Environmental Information states that the U.S. has experienced 18 weather/climate disasters each with losses each exceeding $1 billion — a record high. The average number of billion-dollar […]
ENVIRONMENT
KFYR-TV

Nationwide supply chain shortage impacting ND farmers

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The drought isn’t the only thing that’s been a challenge for North Dakota farmers and ranchers. The supply chain shortage has affected them as well, and some are worried about having what they need before things start over again in the spring. Ben Kuhn says this...
BISMARCK, ND
wdhn.com

Rising propane prices impacting Alabama poultry farmers

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala.- The nationwide price increase for propane is expected to adversely affect Alabama poultry farmers who use propane to heat chicken houses. Prices for propane have almost doubled in 2021, topping $1 per gallon for the first time seasonally since 2014. “To be honest with you, I’m nervous...
ALABAMA STATE
WATE

East Tennessee farmers feeling impact of supply chain issues

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Prices are going up on everything; Food, cars, homes, even children’s toys. People across the country are feeling it on a personal level, including farmers here in East Tennessee. Getting products to consumers has become more difficult. “Sometimes it could be a trucking issue,” said Julie...
TENNESSEE STATE
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Harvest Continues; Vermilion County Farmers Eligible for Disaster Aid from Early Summer Rains

The U.S. Farm Service Agency has announced that Vermilion County farmers can look into if they qualify for disaster aid based upon heavy rains that occurred early in the growing season. Vermilion County Farm Bureau spokesperson Tom Fricke says it’s actually Edgar County to the south that was included in the disaster declaration; but since Vermilion County is contiguous to it, farmers here can also look into low interest loans that might be available to them.
VERMILION COUNTY, IL
hngnews.com

Above normal temperatures aid harvesting farmers

Wisconsin had 4.2 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending Oct. 17, 2021, according to the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service in cooperation with the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. Temperatures were above normal across the state, all areas experienced temperatures 4 or more degrees above...
AGRICULTURE
95.7 KEZJ

Idaho Farmers and Ranchers Impacted by Drought Eligible for Tax Break to Replace Animals

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The Idaho State Tax Commission says farmers and ranchers forced to sell livestock because of drought can get more time to replenish their herds and defer the tax. The Tax Commission announced eligible cattlemen can get a one-year extension to replace livestock that had to be sold during a drought and defer the tax on any gains made from that sale, according to Internal Revenue Service rules. Those eligible must be in an area of Idaho officially recognized by the National Drought Mitigation Center as being impacted by exceptional, extreme, or severe drought conditions. Area counties include Twin Falls, Owyhee, Minidoka, Lincoln, Jerome, Gooding, Elmore, Cassia, Canyon, Camas, and Blaine. The time span for relief is from September 1, 2020, to August 31, 2021. For more information see the notice at IRS.gov.
IDAHO STATE
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Disaster designation opens farm aid

Farmers in several west-central Illinois counties are among those eligible for disaster assistance because of heavy spring and summer rains and flash flooding. Twelve counties — including Cass, Jersey, Macoupin, Morgan and Sangamon — were given disaster designations Wednesday, according to U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack. The secretarial natural...
AGRICULTURE
wglt.org

McLean County farmers can get emergency loans after USDA's natural disaster designation for flash flooding

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has issued a natural disaster designation for McLean County and 11 other counties following heavy rains earlier this year. The move by Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack allows the USDA Farm Service Agency to provide emergency loans to farmers who experienced excessive moisture and flash flooding this spring and summer.
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
wxpr.org

Shelterbelts and the Farmer from Lincoln County

During World War I there was a tremendous demand for grain to feed the armies fighting in the field. As prices rose, farmers in the Great Plains opened more land to cultivation. When the war ended, prices collapsed as demand for grain fell. Instead of reducing production, farmers opened more land thinking that they needed to sell more grain. The consequences were twofold. First, overproduction drove prices further down, which made agriculture the first business to enter the Great Depression. Second, opening so much farmland destroyed the native vegetation. It dried up the soil and helped create the Dust Bowl of the 1930s.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WI
Wenatchee World

Northwest farmers who lost crops to extreme heat eligible for federal disaster relief

SEATTLE — Pacific Northwest food producers stung by extreme heat will be eligible for disaster relief in a $10 billion package included in legislation now signed into law. The record-setting temperatures in late June caused losses across a broad swath of the state from oyster aquaculture operations in the Puget Sound region to fruit orchards in the Yakima Valley and potato growers in the Columbia River Basin.
SEATTLE, WA
nonpareilonline.com

Distributors, farmers brace for impact of John Deere strike on equipment, parts supply

Earlier this week, DeWitt farmer Joe Dierickx ordered a new cornhead tip. He'd noticed the part was bent, and while it was still operational, it needed to be fixed. Usually Dierickx would have the part two or three days after ordering it. However, with pandemic-caused supply shortages and a Deere & Co. strike starting this week, he couldn't even get an estimate on when it will arrive.
AGRICULTURE

