CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Interventional Radiology Market | How has COVID-19 affected the market?

biospace.com
 5 days ago

Interventional radiology (IR) is a medical sub-specialty of radiology, which uses minimally invasive image-guided procedures and methods to diagnose and treat various diseases. IR techniques include a range of radiological image guidance methods such as ultrasound, X-ray fluoroscopy, computed tomography (CT), and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). IR has transformed every sphere...

www.biospace.com

Comments / 0

Related
biospace.com

Cryotherapy Market Research Report | How has COVID-19 affected the market?

Cryotherapy refers to a medical therapy that finds its use in the application of low temperature to a damaged or an injured part of a body. Cryotherapy is extensively used for the purpose of treatment of post-operative swelling, swelling, sprains, soft tissue damage, and muscle pains. This new form of treatment is regarded as one of the most promising procedure for cancer treatment, which is likely to drive the global cryotherapy market.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Multiplex Biomarker Imaging Market | How has COVID-19 affected the market?

Multiplexed staining approaches are used to detect structural and functional proteins in cells in tissue samples helpful in delineating the stage of the diseases and obtain valuable information from the tumor microenvironment. The advent of multiplex biomarker imaging technologies has opened a new paradigm in the comprehensive characterization of tumor cells. The technique has made the labelling multiple biomarkers possible in the visualization of target proteins in a single tissue section, thereby maximizing the amount of information. The imaging technology uses cellular structures and morphological structures. It also helps to uncover relationship between stromal and immune cells in the tumor microenvironment.
MARKETS
biospace.com

GMP Cell Banking Services Market Survey | Know the Post-Pandemic Scenario of the Market

A cell bank refers to a facility that helps in the storage of cells of certain genome for future use in medicinal needs or in some product. Cell banks often have large amount of base cell material that can be used in a number of projects. Cell banks are utilized for the generation of detailed characteristics of cell lines and it also assists in the mitigation of cross contamination of the same. Use of cell banks also diminishes the cost of processes of cell culture, thereby offering an economic alternative to continuous keeping of cells in culture. The growth of the global GMP cell banking services market is likely to be driven by the growing popularity of the procedure and emergence of rare diseases across the globe.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Research#Market Trends#Market Intelligence#Ct#Ir
biospace.com

Europe to Remain at the Epicenter of Kidney Stone Management Devices Market Growth

Kidney Stone Management Devices Market Registers Accelerated Growth as Preference for Minimally Invasive Surgeries Increases. The latest research report by Fact.MR on kidney stone management devices market is intended to offer reliable data on various factors shaping growth of the market. It uncovers various trends and opportunities affecting the demand across leading segments including product type, end user and region.
HEALTH
biospace.com

Postpartum Products Market Detailed Study Analysis Report to 2030

The pandemic situation created by the outbreak of novel corona virus slowed down the momentum in the global postpartum products market. Demand for the products in the global postpartum products market was observed to decrease in the last two years as the majority of players in the industry were facing operational issues created by the hindrances in the supply chain of the industry. Furthermore, shutting down of offline sales and distribution channels, such as pharmacies, specialty stores, departmental stores, and hypermarkets, which majorly contribute to the sales in global postpartum products market also affected the industry adversely.
MARKETS
biospace.com

U.K. Pharmacovigilance Market | Rising Usage of Medical Information Systems Drive the Industry Growth

The COVID-19 outbreak and subsequent lockdowns and pandemic situation changed the way of handling clinical trials. This greatly affected the U. K. pharmacovigilance market. Furthermore, rising externalization as well as outsourcing of clinical trials by several biotechnological as well as pharmaceutical companies is boosting the demand in U. K. pharmacovigilance market. Some other factors driving the growth in the U. K. pharmacovigilance market include presence of regulatory mandates prescribing ideal trial conduct as well as pointing out strict post-marketing vigilance.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

Companion Animal Vaccines Market to Observe Strong Development by 2024

Companion animals such as dogs, cats, and horses are growing as a part of the urban population. The demand in the global market for companion animal vaccines is primarily owing to the growing prevalence of various animal diseases, technological advancements regarding the diagnostic and therapeutic with efficient drugs, developments in the field of biotechnology, and growing awareness among the consumers as a result of social media government initiatives. In various countries, stringent rules have been applied to preserve and protect companion animals, which if followed by regular checks regarding the health of the animals. This is another factor reflecting positively on the global companion animal vaccines market. On the other hand, rising cost for the storage of vaccines and inadequate reporting systems are hindering the global companion animal vaccines market from attaining its true potential.
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
NewsBreak
UCLA
biospace.com

Biological Product Manufacturing Market: Biopharmaceuticals Products Segment Accounted for the Largest Share of the Market

Biological products or biologics are therapeutic preparations that consist of natural complex biomolecules derived from living things. Active pharmaceutical ingredients (API), vaccines serum, and hematological products (whole blood and plasma derivatives), recombinant DNA products, cell cultures (micro-organisms or eukaryotic cells), gene therapy and cell therapy products, antigens, allergens, antivenoms, etc. are some examples of biological products.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

Healthcare Predictive Analytics Market is estimated to grow at a progressive rate in the next few years | TMR Research Study

The global market for healthcare predictive analytics is estimated to grow at a progressive rate in the next few years. The rising pressure on consumers due to the high cost of medication and the increasing popularity of personalized medicines are expected to augment global healthcare predictive analytics market in the next few years. The research study throws light on the key factors and potential opportunities that are anticipated to encourage the growth of the global market in the coming years. In addition, an in-depth analysis of the competitive scenario has been included in the scope of the report.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Blood and Fluid Warmer Market: Surface warming segment is expected to contribute largest share in the market

Normal human body temperature falls between 96.8 degrees Fahrenheit and 99.5 degrees Fahrenheit. The prolonged body exposure to cold temperature leads to hypothermia condition which drops the body temperature below 95 degrees Fahrenheit. Hypothermia can increase risk during surgeries and cause prolonged healing time. Proper patient temperature management is crucial during the patient's stay in hospitals to accelerate healing after surgeries. Therefore, hospitals and other treatment centers adopt blood and fluid warmer systems to monitor and control the core body temperature of a patient. Also, the conditions such as severe trauma, thyroid conditions, diabetes and consumption of abusive drugs can increase the risk of hypothermia. A blood and fluid warmer instrument is used to warm fluids or blood prior to transfusion to a patient during the temperature management treatment. This treatment is mostly used in operating rooms, intensive care units, and emergency settings for hypothermia prevention. Blood and fluid warmer systems enable patient treatment by maintaining normal body temperature to avoid hypothermia.
HEALTH
biospace.com

Methicillin Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA) Testing Systems Market | Know the Post-Pandemic Scenario of the Market

Methicillin Resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) is the most prevalent multi-drug resistant bacteria and a growing threat to health. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention department projects that nearly 1 in 50 people in the U.S. carried MRSA in their bodies in August 2019. Furthermore, these people are nearly four times more susceptible to infection. MRSA is commonly found in hospitals and healthcare facilities and it can cause severe health problems such as pneumonia, bloodstream infections, sepsis, and even death.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Myotonic Muscular Dystrophy Market Size will Observe Substantial Growth by 2025

Muscular dystrophy, or myotonic dystrophy, refers to a series of long-term hereditary illnesses that affect functions of the muscle. Muscle atrophy and weakness develop with time as a symptom. Muscles are unable to relax and contract often. Cardiac conduction abnormalities, intellectual impairment, and cataracts are all potential signs. Early baldness and infertility in males could also comprise side effects.
HEALTH
biospace.com

C-reactive Protein Testing Market is projected to experience significant growth opportunities to 2030

Plasmonic Nanoparticles (PNPs) have been among the significant tools that are applied for biosensing applications because of their versatile optical properties. The newly designed point-of-care assays are used for rapid CRP testing. Owing to these technological advancements, the C-reactive protein testing market has been estimated to accelerate the growth avenues.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

Healthcare CRM Market | What will be the Industry Future in 2025?

Healthcare CRM is a broad term used for customer relationship management system (CRM) in the healthcare sector. There are basically two types of healthcare customer relationship managements, one is for the healthcare organization to stay connected with referring organizations and the other to stay connected with patients. The primary purpose for two types of healthcare CRMs is that healthcare organizations use two different ways to produce new patients. One way is with the patient’s choice where people who are sick, wounded, need healthcare providers or need dentist find the service that is suitable for them. Healthcare organizations are in the constant need to attract new patients or retain the old patients so that they can employ healthcare customer relationship management to maintain a strong relationship with the public. This is likely to include tasks such as birthday cards, appointment reminders, and sending checkup.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Spine Biologics Market is Projected to Gain Significant Value by 2024

A biologic is a substance which actively alters its surrounding environment and effects a change through a biological process. Biologics have been an increasingly important component to be used in spinal fusion surgery, due to the growing awareness about their potential impact, usage of bone graft substitutes, and the rising geriatric population.
ECONOMY
biospace.com

Intestinal Anti-infective Market: Rising Predominance of Intestinal Infections is the Key Factors Driving the Market

Anti-infectives is a general term used to depict any solution that is equipped for repressing the spread of an irresistible life form or by slaughtering the irresistible life form by and large. This term incorporates antibiotics, antifungals, anthelmintics, antimalarials, antiprotozoals, antituberculosis specialists, and antivirals. The zone of anti-infectives speaks to an energizing wilderness for improvement of potential life-sparing items. In any case, there are various issues and patterns that impact this market and producers' capacity to effectively work in the market.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Dental Consumables Market Growth Driving by the Growing Importance for Medical Esthetics

A number of MI procedures are used for the enhancement of an individual’s appearance. The use of dental implantation among others has become popular for people as they are inclined towards having a healthy and natural appearance. The use of colored braces, invisible orthodontics, colored dentures, and tooth coloration are cosmetic dental procedures that are increasingly becoming popular. This growing trend of medical esthetics is anticipated to propel the global dental consumables market in the forecast period.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Cryoablation Device Market: Rising incidence of various types of cancer to drive the market

Cryoablation is a treatment in which the irritated nerve is numbed by using localized freezing temperatures. Cryoablation is commonly known as cryosurgery, percutaneous cryoablation, or targeted cryoablation. It is the best treatment used in treating localized cancers, such as prostate cancer and skin cancer, and few abnormal skin cells. Cryoablation is used in treating conditions such as benign nerve growth which is neuromas, various forms of nerve entrapments, pre-cancerous skin nodules, skin tags, retinoblastoma, and liver and cervical cancer. In this treatment, a probe is inserted near the affected tissue and the temperature of the probe goes down effectively to freeze the nerve. The freezing process inactivates the nerve and thus the irritated nerve is relieved from pain. The current cryoablation treatment uses imaging guidance, a cryoprobe which is like a needle applicator, and liquid nitrogen or argon gas for intense freezing to destroy the abnormal cells.
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy