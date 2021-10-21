CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Self-diagnostic Medical Devices Market: Heart Diseases Segment is Likely to Expand at a High Growth Rate During the Forecast Period

Self-diagnostic medical devices are devices used for monitoring and measurement of important parameters of health diagnosis such as hypertension, blood pressure, sugar level, heart rate, temperature, and other conditions. These devices include blood pressure monitoring devices, blood glucose level measurement devices, cholesterol measurement devices, nebulizers, thermometers, and insulin pumps....

Global Bisphosphonate Drug Market Forecast 2021 to 2028 – Global Analysis and Forecasts By Application And Segment with Growth Rate, Competitive Trends and Regional Outlook.

DataIntelo published a latest research report on Bisphosphonate Drug Market 2021. The Research Report is a comprehensive and in-depth analysis of the global Bisphosphonate Drug Market. The report provides detailed information about current trends, drivers, and challenges facing this industry. This research not only helps companies take accurate business decisions; it also grants them an advantage over their competitors by providing crucial intel into what direction to go next.
Disposable Medical Device Sensors Market: Rise in medical screening and diagnostic applications is a key trend spurring the growth prospects in the market

Disposable Medical Device Sensors Market: Evolution. Advancements in sensor technologies and increasing trend of integration of those with medical devices have driven the evolution of the disposable medical device sensors market. Disposable sensors notably based on MEMS technologies are entering the market to meet wide spectrum of needs of diagnostics and therapeutics in the healthcare industry. New ways for embedding MEMS sensors have moved past the pilot studies to development of medical devices to cater to the demand for products in the healthcare and wellness industry. A case in point is growing research in digital signal processing which embedded intelligence.
Operating Room Integration Systems Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth by 2025

Integrated operating rooms are designed to lessen the complexity of the most intricate environments inside a hospital, a private clinic, or a medical institute. Modern integrated operating rooms are equipped with a wide range of surgical equipment along with equipment management systems, medical printers, insufflation devices, surgical microscopes, surgical lights, cameras, large screen displays, and air management devices.
Healthcare Predictive Analytics Market is estimated to grow at a progressive rate in the next few years | TMR Research Study

The global market for healthcare predictive analytics is estimated to grow at a progressive rate in the next few years. The rising pressure on consumers due to the high cost of medication and the increasing popularity of personalized medicines are expected to augment global healthcare predictive analytics market in the next few years. The research study throws light on the key factors and potential opportunities that are anticipated to encourage the growth of the global market in the coming years. In addition, an in-depth analysis of the competitive scenario has been included in the scope of the report.
U.K. Pharmacovigilance Market | Rising Usage of Medical Information Systems Drive the Industry Growth

The COVID-19 outbreak and subsequent lockdowns and pandemic situation changed the way of handling clinical trials. This greatly affected the U. K. pharmacovigilance market. Furthermore, rising externalization as well as outsourcing of clinical trials by several biotechnological as well as pharmaceutical companies is boosting the demand in U. K. pharmacovigilance market. Some other factors driving the growth in the U. K. pharmacovigilance market include presence of regulatory mandates prescribing ideal trial conduct as well as pointing out strict post-marketing vigilance.
Neurology Clinical Trials Market Detailed Analysis with Accurate Forecast to 2030

Rising instances of various genetic as well as neurological disorders is driving the growth in neurology clinical trials market. The professional survey report is a holistic assessment of various micro- and macro- economic factors shaping the neurology clinical trials market dynamics during the forecast period of 2020 to 2030. The research report includes information about specific segments in the global neurology clinical trials market. The research also highlights production and consumption trends in the global neurology clinical trials market. With the help of exhaustive primary and secondary research, the research authors strive to present estimation and qualitative evaluation of the global neurology clinical trials market during the forecast period.
C-reactive Protein Testing Market is projected to experience significant growth opportunities to 2030

Plasmonic Nanoparticles (PNPs) have been among the significant tools that are applied for biosensing applications because of their versatile optical properties. The newly designed point-of-care assays are used for rapid CRP testing. Owing to these technological advancements, the C-reactive protein testing market has been estimated to accelerate the growth avenues.
Top 5 Players to Command Over 60% of Sales in Histopathology Testing Equipment Market

Histopathology Emerges as a Clinical Gold-Standard for Diagnosis of Chronic Diseases. Fact.MR’s latest report on histopathology testing equipment market offers detailed analysis of the growth drivers and restraints shaping growth prospects for the assessment period from 2018 to 2028. The study highlights various trend and opportunities affecting the demand across leading segments in terms of product type, application, end user and region.
Orthopedic Contract Manufacturing Market: Increase in Number of Sports Injuries to drive the market

Global Orthopedic Contract Manufacturing Market: Introduction. The orthopedic industry has seen a significant reduction in new product development and approvals in the past few years due to the global financial crisis. Utilization of business process outsourcing services has proven to be an effective way of minimizing operational, management, and infrastructure costs. Medical device companies are increasing their outsourcing activities as a strategy to reduce capital expenditure and labor costs. Additionally, intense competition in the health care industry compels these companies to recalibrate their marketing strategies and explore new opportunities in product design, development, and manufacturing. Consequently, most orthopedic device manufacturers have adopted the strategy of outsourcing to specialist service providers such as contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs). Contract manufacturing could involve the manufacturing of either a whole product or a single component of a larger device. Companies adhere to their expertise, which includes assembly, CNC machining services, computer integrated products, consulting, converting, die-cutting, forming & finishing services, joining & sealing services, lyophilization services, machining services, medical device prototyping, molding & casting services, packaging services, R&D design, and stamping. With such varied services, the contract manufacturing industry is able to serve a range of businesses\customers.
Dynamic Mechanical Analyzers Market: The contract research organizations market is expected to hold prominent position in the market

Dynamic mechanical analysis (DMA) is the analysis technique to understand the viscoelastic and other physical properties of polymers. In this technique, different parameters are applied such as oscillating frequency, temperature, time, stress, atmosphere, and others to estimate the viscoelastic characters of the material such as stiffness (storage and loss modulus), energy dissipation (damping), dynamic viscosity, glass transition temperature, etc. DMA has proven to be more useful compared to conventional thermo-mechanical analysis as it can characterize the sample polymer based on different parameters besides temperature. Dynamic mechanical analyzers have their applications spanning in different industries. Study of viscoelastic parameters are polymers user in pharmaceutical and biomedical industry are of great importance as the characteristics of these polymers can affect the clinical performance of drug delivery systems and medical devices.
Blood and Fluid Warmer Market: Surface warming segment is expected to contribute largest share in the market

Normal human body temperature falls between 96.8 degrees Fahrenheit and 99.5 degrees Fahrenheit. The prolonged body exposure to cold temperature leads to hypothermia condition which drops the body temperature below 95 degrees Fahrenheit. Hypothermia can increase risk during surgeries and cause prolonged healing time. Proper patient temperature management is crucial during the patient's stay in hospitals to accelerate healing after surgeries. Therefore, hospitals and other treatment centers adopt blood and fluid warmer systems to monitor and control the core body temperature of a patient. Also, the conditions such as severe trauma, thyroid conditions, diabetes and consumption of abusive drugs can increase the risk of hypothermia. A blood and fluid warmer instrument is used to warm fluids or blood prior to transfusion to a patient during the temperature management treatment. This treatment is mostly used in operating rooms, intensive care units, and emergency settings for hypothermia prevention. Blood and fluid warmer systems enable patient treatment by maintaining normal body temperature to avoid hypothermia.
GMP Cell Banking Services Market Survey | Know the Post-Pandemic Scenario of the Market

A cell bank refers to a facility that helps in the storage of cells of certain genome for future use in medicinal needs or in some product. Cell banks often have large amount of base cell material that can be used in a number of projects. Cell banks are utilized for the generation of detailed characteristics of cell lines and it also assists in the mitigation of cross contamination of the same. Use of cell banks also diminishes the cost of processes of cell culture, thereby offering an economic alternative to continuous keeping of cells in culture. The growth of the global GMP cell banking services market is likely to be driven by the growing popularity of the procedure and emergence of rare diseases across the globe.
Niemann Pick Disease Market Size, Share, Trend and Industry Analysis Report

Niemann-Pick disease (NPC) is a rare advanced genetic cholesterol storage disorder. It is characterized by the body’s inability to transport cholesterol and other fatty substances (lipids) into the cells. Niemann-Pick disease leads to the irregular and harmful accumulation of fatty substances within various tissues of the body, including liver, spleen, and brain tissue. It is an autosomal recessive lysosomal storage disease associated with mutations in NPC1 and NPC2 genes. The disease primarily affects children, with death occurring before or during adolescence but can also onset in later years of life as an adult. Niemann-Pick disease (NPC) is a relatively rare genetic disorder with NPD type A and B affecting 1 in 250,000, and NPD type C affecting 1 in 150,000 live births. However, certain populations may be affected more frequently by NPD. There are five types identified namely type A, type B, type C, type D, and type E. NPD types A and B, also called type I NPD, are caused by low levels of an enzyme called acid sphingomyelinase, which is essential to metabolize a lipid called sphingomyelin. Abnormalities in sphingomyelin metabolization can cause it to accumulate in cells, resulting in organ failure. NPD type A occurs in newborns and mainly affects the brain and liver. Babies with Niemann-Pick disease type A rarely survive past 18 months of age. NPD type B usually develops symptoms in the preteen years and leads to anomalies related to the liver, lung, and spleen. It can lead to frequent lung infections and damaged overall growth. Niemann-Pick disease (NPD) types C and D, also called type II NPD, leads to disruption in the movement of cholesterol between brain cells and can lead to dementia before adolescence. NPD types C and D may appear anytime between infancy and adulthood. NPD types C or D does not affect the spleen and liver much, but brain damage can be extensive. NPD type E occurs in adults and is extremely rare. Symptoms include swelling of the spleen and neurological problems.
Myotonic Muscular Dystrophy Market Size will Observe Substantial Growth by 2025

Muscular dystrophy, or myotonic dystrophy, refers to a series of long-term hereditary illnesses that affect functions of the muscle. Muscle atrophy and weakness develop with time as a symptom. Muscles are unable to relax and contract often. Cardiac conduction abnormalities, intellectual impairment, and cataracts are all potential signs. Early baldness and infertility in males could also comprise side effects.
Biological Product Manufacturing Market: Biopharmaceuticals Products Segment Accounted for the Largest Share of the Market

Biological products or biologics are therapeutic preparations that consist of natural complex biomolecules derived from living things. Active pharmaceutical ingredients (API), vaccines serum, and hematological products (whole blood and plasma derivatives), recombinant DNA products, cell cultures (micro-organisms or eukaryotic cells), gene therapy and cell therapy products, antigens, allergens, antivenoms, etc. are some examples of biological products.
Healthcare Discount Plan Market: Increase in aging population and surge in healthcare prices are boosting the expansion of the market

In recent years, there is surge in accessibility to DMPOs that provide inexpensive plans for different healthcare services, such as vision care, dental care, virtual visits, chiropractic care, prescription drugs, alternative medicines, and health advocacy. This factor is estimated to boost the growth of the global healthcare discount plan market during the forecast period 2021-2031.
Desmopressin Acetate Market: Rising prevalence of diabetes to drive the market

The global desmopressin acetate market is witnessing a continuously changing market dynamics. Much of it growth stems from the efficacy of desmopressin in treating polyuric conditions, such as nocturia, primary nocturnal enuresis, and diabetes insipidus. Desmopressin acetate also finds extensive usage in controlling increased thirst and urination caused by head trauma or surgery, which leads to a high growth rate of this market.
Neurosurgery Microscope Market Size will Observe Lucrative Surge by the End 2027

Global Neurosurgery microscope Market: Introduction. Neuroscience, as an area of investigation, has emerged with increasing inquisitiveness among the research fraternity to develop targeted therapies for neurological disorders. Increase in prevalence of neurological disorders such as Alzheimer’s disease and brain injuries requires imaging of complete brain sections in high-resolution. Neurosurgery microscope enable visualization of every section of the brain in detail.
Spine Biologics Market is Projected to Gain Significant Value by 2024

A biologic is a substance which actively alters its surrounding environment and effects a change through a biological process. Biologics have been an increasingly important component to be used in spinal fusion surgery, due to the growing awareness about their potential impact, usage of bone graft substitutes, and the rising geriatric population.
Fetal Doppler Monitoring System Market Size to Expand Significantly by the End of 2024

Fetal doppler monitor, commonly known as baby heartbeat monitor, is a handheld ultrasound transducer used to detect the fetal heartbeat for prenatal care. Fetal doppler monitor provides information about the fetus, which is similar to that of fetal stethoscope, and it acts as an indicator of stress. The stress usually occurs during birth and labor period, which can be detected using the ultrasound probe and electrocardiography.
