Dual-chamber Pacemakers Market to Observe Strong Development by 2025

biospace.com
 5 days ago

Dual-chamber pacemaker is a small, battery-operated medical device. It is placed inside the chest of a patient suffering from arrhythmia (abnormal heart rhythm). A dual-chamber pacemaker has two leads, one of which is placed in the right ventricle and the other is placed in the right atrium. After slow natural heart...

www.biospace.com

Medagadget.com

Dual Chamber Prefilled Syringes Market Study Offering Deep Insight Related to Growth Trends until 2030

Dual chamber prefilled syringes are extensively used in infusion therapy for dual purposes intravenous drug administration and flushing chambers. Existing patents allow for only sequential use. Evolving standards of care in infusion therapy have paved way for continuous design advances in vascular access device (VAD), with the safety and efficacy of dual chamber prefilled syringes garnering attention.
Rebel Yell

The Industrial Flooring Market Gloat Over Organic Development

The global Industrial Flooring Market is expected to grow unabated In Upcoming Years. The ongoing situation focuses on the reduction of costs by making use of data for better planning, operating the business, supporting team members, and developing proof-based care approaches. In other words operating models revolve around value-based care, which ought to help in compliance on the corporate level as well.
biospace.com

Pancreatic Cancer Diagnostics Market: The imaging test segment holds the maximum market share

Pancreatic cancer is an ailment in which malignant (cancerous) cells form in tissues of the pancreas. The pancreas is an organ that lies between the stomach and the spine. The pancreas produces stomach-related juices and hormones that direct glucose. Exocrine pancreas cells deliver stomach-related juices, while endocrine pancreas cells produce hormones. The pancreatic cancer generates mostly in exocrine cells. Globally, pancreatic cancer is the 12th most common cancer in men and the 11th most common cancer in women. Early pancreatic cancer causes a few side-effects, a large number of which are indistinct. Since signs and indications of pancreatic cancer are mostly mistaken for less serious digestive disorders, the infection is only sometimes distinguished before it has spread to adjacent tissues or removed organs through the blood stream or lymphatic system. The pancreatic cancer spreads in five stages. From stage 0 to stage 5, cancerous cells spread in different tissue, blood stream, and lymphatic system. General symptoms of the pancreatic cancer include jaundice, pain in upper or middle abdomen, unexplained body weight, fatigue, and loss of appetite.
biospace.com

GMP Cell Banking Services Market Survey | Know the Post-Pandemic Scenario of the Market

A cell bank refers to a facility that helps in the storage of cells of certain genome for future use in medicinal needs or in some product. Cell banks often have large amount of base cell material that can be used in a number of projects. Cell banks are utilized for the generation of detailed characteristics of cell lines and it also assists in the mitigation of cross contamination of the same. Use of cell banks also diminishes the cost of processes of cell culture, thereby offering an economic alternative to continuous keeping of cells in culture. The growth of the global GMP cell banking services market is likely to be driven by the growing popularity of the procedure and emergence of rare diseases across the globe.
biospace.com

Europe to Remain at the Epicenter of Kidney Stone Management Devices Market Growth

Kidney Stone Management Devices Market Registers Accelerated Growth as Preference for Minimally Invasive Surgeries Increases. The latest research report by Fact.MR on kidney stone management devices market is intended to offer reliable data on various factors shaping growth of the market. It uncovers various trends and opportunities affecting the demand across leading segments including product type, end user and region.
Phys.org

Bacteria can develop strong immunity for protection against viruses

A new study led by a team of bioscientists from Durham University, UK, in collaboration with University of Liverpool, Northumbria University and New England Biolabs, hopes to exploit newly characterized defense systems in bacteria to compare changes to the human genome. Undergraduates at Durham University have also been working on...
biospace.com

Neurology Clinical Trials Market Detailed Analysis with Accurate Forecast to 2030

Rising instances of various genetic as well as neurological disorders is driving the growth in neurology clinical trials market. The professional survey report is a holistic assessment of various micro- and macro- economic factors shaping the neurology clinical trials market dynamics during the forecast period of 2020 to 2030. The research report includes information about specific segments in the global neurology clinical trials market. The research also highlights production and consumption trends in the global neurology clinical trials market. With the help of exhaustive primary and secondary research, the research authors strive to present estimation and qualitative evaluation of the global neurology clinical trials market during the forecast period.
biospace.com

Postpartum Products Market Detailed Study Analysis Report to 2030

The pandemic situation created by the outbreak of novel corona virus slowed down the momentum in the global postpartum products market. Demand for the products in the global postpartum products market was observed to decrease in the last two years as the majority of players in the industry were facing operational issues created by the hindrances in the supply chain of the industry. Furthermore, shutting down of offline sales and distribution channels, such as pharmacies, specialty stores, departmental stores, and hypermarkets, which majorly contribute to the sales in global postpartum products market also affected the industry adversely.
biospace.com

Postoperative Pain Market Size Estimated to Observe Significant Growth by 2024

One of the main postoperative adverse outcomes is pain that causes prolonged hospital stay, physical distress and increasing incidences of readmissions of patients post surgery. The post operative pain is crucial to manage as single analgesics are not able to provide effective pain relief for moderate or severe pain and are also associated with side effects such as vomiting, nausea, bleeding or sedation. The major focus of postoperative pain treatment is not only to reduce pain intensity but also to improve post operative results and increase patient comfort.
biospace.com

Orthopedic Contract Manufacturing Market: Increase in Number of Sports Injuries to drive the market

Global Orthopedic Contract Manufacturing Market: Introduction. The orthopedic industry has seen a significant reduction in new product development and approvals in the past few years due to the global financial crisis. Utilization of business process outsourcing services has proven to be an effective way of minimizing operational, management, and infrastructure costs. Medical device companies are increasing their outsourcing activities as a strategy to reduce capital expenditure and labor costs. Additionally, intense competition in the health care industry compels these companies to recalibrate their marketing strategies and explore new opportunities in product design, development, and manufacturing. Consequently, most orthopedic device manufacturers have adopted the strategy of outsourcing to specialist service providers such as contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs). Contract manufacturing could involve the manufacturing of either a whole product or a single component of a larger device. Companies adhere to their expertise, which includes assembly, CNC machining services, computer integrated products, consulting, converting, die-cutting, forming & finishing services, joining & sealing services, lyophilization services, machining services, medical device prototyping, molding & casting services, packaging services, R&D design, and stamping. With such varied services, the contract manufacturing industry is able to serve a range of businesses\customers.
biospace.com

Operating Room Integration Systems Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth by 2025

Integrated operating rooms are designed to lessen the complexity of the most intricate environments inside a hospital, a private clinic, or a medical institute. Modern integrated operating rooms are equipped with a wide range of surgical equipment along with equipment management systems, medical printers, insufflation devices, surgical microscopes, surgical lights, cameras, large screen displays, and air management devices.
biospace.com

Biological Product Manufacturing Market: Biopharmaceuticals Products Segment Accounted for the Largest Share of the Market

Biological products or biologics are therapeutic preparations that consist of natural complex biomolecules derived from living things. Active pharmaceutical ingredients (API), vaccines serum, and hematological products (whole blood and plasma derivatives), recombinant DNA products, cell cultures (micro-organisms or eukaryotic cells), gene therapy and cell therapy products, antigens, allergens, antivenoms, etc. are some examples of biological products.
biospace.com

Healthcare Predictive Analytics Market is estimated to grow at a progressive rate in the next few years | TMR Research Study

The global market for healthcare predictive analytics is estimated to grow at a progressive rate in the next few years. The rising pressure on consumers due to the high cost of medication and the increasing popularity of personalized medicines are expected to augment global healthcare predictive analytics market in the next few years. The research study throws light on the key factors and potential opportunities that are anticipated to encourage the growth of the global market in the coming years. In addition, an in-depth analysis of the competitive scenario has been included in the scope of the report.
biospace.com

Dynamic Mechanical Analyzers Market: The contract research organizations market is expected to hold prominent position in the market

Dynamic mechanical analysis (DMA) is the analysis technique to understand the viscoelastic and other physical properties of polymers. In this technique, different parameters are applied such as oscillating frequency, temperature, time, stress, atmosphere, and others to estimate the viscoelastic characters of the material such as stiffness (storage and loss modulus), energy dissipation (damping), dynamic viscosity, glass transition temperature, etc. DMA has proven to be more useful compared to conventional thermo-mechanical analysis as it can characterize the sample polymer based on different parameters besides temperature. Dynamic mechanical analyzers have their applications spanning in different industries. Study of viscoelastic parameters are polymers user in pharmaceutical and biomedical industry are of great importance as the characteristics of these polymers can affect the clinical performance of drug delivery systems and medical devices.
biospace.com

Gates MRI Signs On to Guide Atreca's Malaria Antibody Home

With a discovery portfolio focused on oncology, Atreca is moving forward to tackle another global health concern that claims hundreds of thousands each year - malaria. Stemming from a collaboration with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in 2012, Atreca announced it is licensing its preclinical monoclonal antibody for the prevention of malaria to the Gates Medical Research Institute (MRI) for development. The financial details of the deal were not disclosed.
biospace.com

Desmopressin Acetate Market: Rising prevalence of diabetes to drive the market

The global desmopressin acetate market is witnessing a continuously changing market dynamics. Much of it growth stems from the efficacy of desmopressin in treating polyuric conditions, such as nocturia, primary nocturnal enuresis, and diabetes insipidus. Desmopressin acetate also finds extensive usage in controlling increased thirst and urination caused by head trauma or surgery, which leads to a high growth rate of this market.
biospace.com

CDC OKs Vaccine Mixing & Matching as Effectiveness Evidence Mounts

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has given its go-ahead for the use of Moderna's and Janssen's COVID-19 vaccines as booster shots six months and two months, respectively, after their initial series as well as the approval of mixing and matching vaccines. The announcement comes on the heels...
biospace.com

Dental Consumables Market Growth Driving by the Growing Importance for Medical Esthetics

A number of MI procedures are used for the enhancement of an individual’s appearance. The use of dental implantation among others has become popular for people as they are inclined towards having a healthy and natural appearance. The use of colored braces, invisible orthodontics, colored dentures, and tooth coloration are cosmetic dental procedures that are increasingly becoming popular. This growing trend of medical esthetics is anticipated to propel the global dental consumables market in the forecast period.
biospace.com

ENT Devices Market: Rising prevalence of various ENT disorders to drive the market

Increasing global geriatric population along with rising prevalence of various ear, nose, and throat (ENT) disorders is a major drivers for the global ENT devices market. Products or devices in the global ENT devices market are used for a variety of functions depending on the type of care that is prescribed for the patient. Increasing burden on healthcare industry to reduce expenditure, favorable reimbursement policies in certain developing as well as developed economies, and sizable investments, both by governments and private sector players, for development of healthcare technologies and infrastructure are also some of the key motivators for the global ENT devices market in coming years. Rising demand for cosmetic ENT procedures can also present various lucrative opportunities for the players in the global ENT devices market in near future. However, high cost of devices and high cost of CO2 lasers can hamper the growth of the global ENT devices market in years to come.
