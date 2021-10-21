CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Operating Room Integration Systems Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth by 2025

biospace.com
 5 days ago

Integrated operating rooms are designed to lessen the complexity of the most intricate environments inside a hospital, a private clinic, or a medical institute. Modern integrated operating rooms are equipped with a wide range of surgical equipment along with equipment management systems, medical printers, insufflation devices, surgical microscopes, surgical lights, cameras,...

www.biospace.com

Comments / 0

Related
Medagadget.com

The Cosmetic Threads Market To Witness Steadfast Growth

Cosmetic threads are used for gently lifting sagging facial skin to obtain a smoother and more youthful experience. This treatment is less invasive and can minimize sagging more easily and with less risk than traditional methods. Thread lifts have recently emerged because many people want facelifts, but find these too expensive. Competition among manufacturers has increased with rising availability of various brands. They provide a broad portfolio of cosmetic threads and combine the right products with technical support and continual innovation.
BEAUTY & FASHION
biospace.com

C-reactive Protein Testing Market is projected to experience significant growth opportunities to 2030

Plasmonic Nanoparticles (PNPs) have been among the significant tools that are applied for biosensing applications because of their versatile optical properties. The newly designed point-of-care assays are used for rapid CRP testing. Owing to these technological advancements, the C-reactive protein testing market has been estimated to accelerate the growth avenues.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

Orthopedic Contract Manufacturing Market: Increase in Number of Sports Injuries to drive the market

Global Orthopedic Contract Manufacturing Market: Introduction. The orthopedic industry has seen a significant reduction in new product development and approvals in the past few years due to the global financial crisis. Utilization of business process outsourcing services has proven to be an effective way of minimizing operational, management, and infrastructure costs. Medical device companies are increasing their outsourcing activities as a strategy to reduce capital expenditure and labor costs. Additionally, intense competition in the health care industry compels these companies to recalibrate their marketing strategies and explore new opportunities in product design, development, and manufacturing. Consequently, most orthopedic device manufacturers have adopted the strategy of outsourcing to specialist service providers such as contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs). Contract manufacturing could involve the manufacturing of either a whole product or a single component of a larger device. Companies adhere to their expertise, which includes assembly, CNC machining services, computer integrated products, consulting, converting, die-cutting, forming & finishing services, joining & sealing services, lyophilization services, machining services, medical device prototyping, molding & casting services, packaging services, R&D design, and stamping. With such varied services, the contract manufacturing industry is able to serve a range of businesses\customers.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Postpartum Products Market Detailed Study Analysis Report to 2030

The pandemic situation created by the outbreak of novel corona virus slowed down the momentum in the global postpartum products market. Demand for the products in the global postpartum products market was observed to decrease in the last two years as the majority of players in the industry were facing operational issues created by the hindrances in the supply chain of the industry. Furthermore, shutting down of offline sales and distribution channels, such as pharmacies, specialty stores, departmental stores, and hypermarkets, which majorly contribute to the sales in global postpartum products market also affected the industry adversely.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stryker Corporation#Operating Room#Market Definition#Market Growth
biospace.com

GMP Cell Banking Services Market Survey | Know the Post-Pandemic Scenario of the Market

A cell bank refers to a facility that helps in the storage of cells of certain genome for future use in medicinal needs or in some product. Cell banks often have large amount of base cell material that can be used in a number of projects. Cell banks are utilized for the generation of detailed characteristics of cell lines and it also assists in the mitigation of cross contamination of the same. Use of cell banks also diminishes the cost of processes of cell culture, thereby offering an economic alternative to continuous keeping of cells in culture. The growth of the global GMP cell banking services market is likely to be driven by the growing popularity of the procedure and emergence of rare diseases across the globe.
MARKETS
biospace.com

U.K. Pharmacovigilance Market | Rising Usage of Medical Information Systems Drive the Industry Growth

The COVID-19 outbreak and subsequent lockdowns and pandemic situation changed the way of handling clinical trials. This greatly affected the U. K. pharmacovigilance market. Furthermore, rising externalization as well as outsourcing of clinical trials by several biotechnological as well as pharmaceutical companies is boosting the demand in U. K. pharmacovigilance market. Some other factors driving the growth in the U. K. pharmacovigilance market include presence of regulatory mandates prescribing ideal trial conduct as well as pointing out strict post-marketing vigilance.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

Healthcare Predictive Analytics Market is estimated to grow at a progressive rate in the next few years | TMR Research Study

The global market for healthcare predictive analytics is estimated to grow at a progressive rate in the next few years. The rising pressure on consumers due to the high cost of medication and the increasing popularity of personalized medicines are expected to augment global healthcare predictive analytics market in the next few years. The research study throws light on the key factors and potential opportunities that are anticipated to encourage the growth of the global market in the coming years. In addition, an in-depth analysis of the competitive scenario has been included in the scope of the report.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Myotonic Muscular Dystrophy Market Size will Observe Substantial Growth by 2025

Muscular dystrophy, or myotonic dystrophy, refers to a series of long-term hereditary illnesses that affect functions of the muscle. Muscle atrophy and weakness develop with time as a symptom. Muscles are unable to relax and contract often. Cardiac conduction abnormalities, intellectual impairment, and cataracts are all potential signs. Early baldness and infertility in males could also comprise side effects.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
India
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
Country
Brazil
Country
China
biospace.com

Biological Product Manufacturing Market: Biopharmaceuticals Products Segment Accounted for the Largest Share of the Market

Biological products or biologics are therapeutic preparations that consist of natural complex biomolecules derived from living things. Active pharmaceutical ingredients (API), vaccines serum, and hematological products (whole blood and plasma derivatives), recombinant DNA products, cell cultures (micro-organisms or eukaryotic cells), gene therapy and cell therapy products, antigens, allergens, antivenoms, etc. are some examples of biological products.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

Neurology Clinical Trials Market Detailed Analysis with Accurate Forecast to 2030

Rising instances of various genetic as well as neurological disorders is driving the growth in neurology clinical trials market. The professional survey report is a holistic assessment of various micro- and macro- economic factors shaping the neurology clinical trials market dynamics during the forecast period of 2020 to 2030. The research report includes information about specific segments in the global neurology clinical trials market. The research also highlights production and consumption trends in the global neurology clinical trials market. With the help of exhaustive primary and secondary research, the research authors strive to present estimation and qualitative evaluation of the global neurology clinical trials market during the forecast period.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Dynamic Mechanical Analyzers Market: The contract research organizations market is expected to hold prominent position in the market

Dynamic mechanical analysis (DMA) is the analysis technique to understand the viscoelastic and other physical properties of polymers. In this technique, different parameters are applied such as oscillating frequency, temperature, time, stress, atmosphere, and others to estimate the viscoelastic characters of the material such as stiffness (storage and loss modulus), energy dissipation (damping), dynamic viscosity, glass transition temperature, etc. DMA has proven to be more useful compared to conventional thermo-mechanical analysis as it can characterize the sample polymer based on different parameters besides temperature. Dynamic mechanical analyzers have their applications spanning in different industries. Study of viscoelastic parameters are polymers user in pharmaceutical and biomedical industry are of great importance as the characteristics of these polymers can affect the clinical performance of drug delivery systems and medical devices.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Blood and Fluid Warmer Market: Surface warming segment is expected to contribute largest share in the market

Normal human body temperature falls between 96.8 degrees Fahrenheit and 99.5 degrees Fahrenheit. The prolonged body exposure to cold temperature leads to hypothermia condition which drops the body temperature below 95 degrees Fahrenheit. Hypothermia can increase risk during surgeries and cause prolonged healing time. Proper patient temperature management is crucial during the patient's stay in hospitals to accelerate healing after surgeries. Therefore, hospitals and other treatment centers adopt blood and fluid warmer systems to monitor and control the core body temperature of a patient. Also, the conditions such as severe trauma, thyroid conditions, diabetes and consumption of abusive drugs can increase the risk of hypothermia. A blood and fluid warmer instrument is used to warm fluids or blood prior to transfusion to a patient during the temperature management treatment. This treatment is mostly used in operating rooms, intensive care units, and emergency settings for hypothermia prevention. Blood and fluid warmer systems enable patient treatment by maintaining normal body temperature to avoid hypothermia.
HEALTH
biospace.com

Pancreatic Cancer Diagnostics Market: The imaging test segment holds the maximum market share

Pancreatic cancer is an ailment in which malignant (cancerous) cells form in tissues of the pancreas. The pancreas is an organ that lies between the stomach and the spine. The pancreas produces stomach-related juices and hormones that direct glucose. Exocrine pancreas cells deliver stomach-related juices, while endocrine pancreas cells produce hormones. The pancreatic cancer generates mostly in exocrine cells. Globally, pancreatic cancer is the 12th most common cancer in men and the 11th most common cancer in women. Early pancreatic cancer causes a few side-effects, a large number of which are indistinct. Since signs and indications of pancreatic cancer are mostly mistaken for less serious digestive disorders, the infection is only sometimes distinguished before it has spread to adjacent tissues or removed organs through the blood stream or lymphatic system. The pancreatic cancer spreads in five stages. From stage 0 to stage 5, cancerous cells spread in different tissue, blood stream, and lymphatic system. General symptoms of the pancreatic cancer include jaundice, pain in upper or middle abdomen, unexplained body weight, fatigue, and loss of appetite.
CANCER
biospace.com

Amputation Surgery Market: Rising incidence of road injuries and accidents is a strong dynamic of market growth

The demand within the global amputation surgery market is set to increase at a sturdy pace in the times to follow. The medical fraternity has stayed om top of the recurring needs of the industry, and has made ardent efforts towards managing surgical procedures. Several new aids and medications for dealing with surgical procedures have to the come in recent times. It is also evident that the domain of invasive surgery and amputation has attracted immense attention from top-notch research institutes. In this scenario, the global amputation surgery market shall move along a lucrative graph in the years to follow. Presence of medical experts who can offer premium knowledge about amputation has also aided market growth.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Healthcare Discount Plan Market: Increase in aging population and surge in healthcare prices are boosting the expansion of the market

In recent years, there is surge in accessibility to DMPOs that provide inexpensive plans for different healthcare services, such as vision care, dental care, virtual visits, chiropractic care, prescription drugs, alternative medicines, and health advocacy. This factor is estimated to boost the growth of the global healthcare discount plan market during the forecast period 2021-2031.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Sumitomo Heavy Industries Succeeds in Developing a Superconducting Cyclotron for Proton Therapy

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. (TOKYO:6302) (President: Shinji Shimomura, hereinafter referred to as "SHI") has conducted proton beam acceleration tests on its in-house developed superconducting cyclotron for the next-generation proton therapy system under development and confirmed the generation of a high-intensity proton beam of 1,000 nA. The successful development of the superconducting cyclotron is a significant step toward realizing the next-generation proton therapy system being developed by SHI.
BUSINESS
biospace.com

Healthcare CRM Market | What will be the Industry Future in 2025?

Healthcare CRM is a broad term used for customer relationship management system (CRM) in the healthcare sector. There are basically two types of healthcare customer relationship managements, one is for the healthcare organization to stay connected with referring organizations and the other to stay connected with patients. The primary purpose for two types of healthcare CRMs is that healthcare organizations use two different ways to produce new patients. One way is with the patient’s choice where people who are sick, wounded, need healthcare providers or need dentist find the service that is suitable for them. Healthcare organizations are in the constant need to attract new patients or retain the old patients so that they can employ healthcare customer relationship management to maintain a strong relationship with the public. This is likely to include tasks such as birthday cards, appointment reminders, and sending checkup.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Fetal Doppler Monitoring System Market Size to Expand Significantly by the End of 2024

Fetal doppler monitor, commonly known as baby heartbeat monitor, is a handheld ultrasound transducer used to detect the fetal heartbeat for prenatal care. Fetal doppler monitor provides information about the fetus, which is similar to that of fetal stethoscope, and it acts as an indicator of stress. The stress usually occurs during birth and labor period, which can be detected using the ultrasound probe and electrocardiography.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

Cryoablation Device Market: Rising incidence of various types of cancer to drive the market

Cryoablation is a treatment in which the irritated nerve is numbed by using localized freezing temperatures. Cryoablation is commonly known as cryosurgery, percutaneous cryoablation, or targeted cryoablation. It is the best treatment used in treating localized cancers, such as prostate cancer and skin cancer, and few abnormal skin cells. Cryoablation is used in treating conditions such as benign nerve growth which is neuromas, various forms of nerve entrapments, pre-cancerous skin nodules, skin tags, retinoblastoma, and liver and cervical cancer. In this treatment, a probe is inserted near the affected tissue and the temperature of the probe goes down effectively to freeze the nerve. The freezing process inactivates the nerve and thus the irritated nerve is relieved from pain. The current cryoablation treatment uses imaging guidance, a cryoprobe which is like a needle applicator, and liquid nitrogen or argon gas for intense freezing to destroy the abnormal cells.
CANCER
biospace.com

Dental Consumables Market Growth Driving by the Growing Importance for Medical Esthetics

A number of MI procedures are used for the enhancement of an individual’s appearance. The use of dental implantation among others has become popular for people as they are inclined towards having a healthy and natural appearance. The use of colored braces, invisible orthodontics, colored dentures, and tooth coloration are cosmetic dental procedures that are increasingly becoming popular. This growing trend of medical esthetics is anticipated to propel the global dental consumables market in the forecast period.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy