Portable Medical Devices Market is expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2020 – 2030

Clipping is the way of treating an aneurysm through placing a tiny metal clip around the aneurysm’s neck. Surgical management of aneurysms with aneurysm clips is a procedure that is well-established. Aneurysm clips have underwent several changes, in both their mechanisms’ intricate design and materials. There are currently four major designs of clips available within the market such as the McFadden Vari-Angle, Sugita, Yasargil, and Sundt Slim-Line, type clips. Clipping surgery could be carried out for most types of aneurysm, including unruptured and ruptured aneurysms. It could even be performed over difficult to treat aneurysms, including those having a wide neck over the base. The OpenMind project, involving 9 European partners around six varied countries, in September 2018, developed first process of production using Fiber-Reinforced Plastics (FBR) that can produce minimally invasive customized medical devices which are used during surgeries that are MRI guided. Amongst the devices manufactured using the latest production facility are aneurysm clips, puncture needles, and catheters. Neos Surgery (Barcelona, Spain), in 2016, in collaboration with Institut für Verbundwerkstoffe GmbH and Advanced Engineering & Technologies GmbH, designed a plastic clip, an alternative for metal clips for treating aneurysms. Plastic clip enables checkups post-surgery through and Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) and Computed Tomography (CT) scans, which is impossible using metal clips.

