Portable Medical Devices Market is expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2020 – 2030

biospace.com
 5 days ago

The global portable medical devices market is witnessing a notable increase in its growth statistics and that will also be the case for the period of 2020 to 2030. As per Transparency Market Research, which is coming up with its report on this market, the growth rate would translate to good...

www.biospace.com

chatsports.com

Intellectual Property (IP) Market to Witness a Sustainable Growth with Ceva, Verisillicon, eMemory Technology

Latest survey on Global Intellectual Property (IP) Market is conducted to provide hidden gems performance analysis of Intellectual Property (IP) to better demonstrate competitive environment . The study is a mix of quantitative market stats and qualitative analytical information to uncover market size revenue breakdown by key business segments and end use applications. The report bridges the historical data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasted till 2026*, the outbreak of latest scenario in Global Intellectual Property (IP) market have made companies uncertain about their future outlook as the disturbance in value chain have made serious economic slump.
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

Cosmetic Procedures Market Expected to Witness the Highest Growth by 2027 According to New Research Report

The demand within the global market for cosmetic procedures has been rising on account of advancements in the field of skincare and dermatology. A number of people have subscribed to cosmetic enhancement programs that are offered by medical professionals and dermatology centers. The various kinds of cosmetic procedures that have lately been conceptualized and developed has also created ripples across the global market.
SKIN CARE
biospace.com

Antibiotic Residue Test Kits Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth by 2031 end

The increasing awareness about the benefits of antibiotic residual test kits especially from the food and beverage and dairy industry is likely to aid in expansion of the global antibiotic residue kits market. These tests are performed to identify the presence of any drug in the body and are highly used for checking trucks, RV’s, automobiles, and others.
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

Sinus Dilation Devices Market – Increasing number of product launches and FDA approvals is expected to boost the growth of the market

Sinusitis is a sinus inflammation that blocks the nose and prevents mucus drainage. Sinus dilation systems are used to extend sinus openings in patients with nose drainage problems associated with nasal sinusitis or sinuses. Different types of sinus dilation devices, such as functional endoscopic sinus surgery (FESS), sinus stents, rhinoscopes, and balloon sinuplasty systems, can be utilized for patients according to the need of the treatment.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Devices#Market Intelligence#Market Competition#Acutronic Medical Systems#Vyaire Medical
Medagadget.com

Audiology Devices Market – New product development of innovate models by manufacturers is expected to boost the growth of the market

The global audiology devices market report provides critical insights into the industry’s trends, technology developments, market penetration, research & development activity, supply chain management, and competitive landscape. With this global survey, manufacturers and suppliers come up with comprehensive audiology device information and share their views on the current market situation. It helps in identifying new trends, new product introductions, and important product milestones. The comprehensive survey also gives a sound platform to the manufacturers and suppliers to understand the evolving business objectives, business development strategies, new technologies, marketing strategies and competition.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Disposable Medical Device Sensors Market: Rise in medical screening and diagnostic applications is a key trend spurring the growth prospects in the market

Disposable Medical Device Sensors Market: Evolution. Advancements in sensor technologies and increasing trend of integration of those with medical devices have driven the evolution of the disposable medical device sensors market. Disposable sensors notably based on MEMS technologies are entering the market to meet wide spectrum of needs of diagnostics and therapeutics in the healthcare industry. New ways for embedding MEMS sensors have moved past the pilot studies to development of medical devices to cater to the demand for products in the healthcare and wellness industry. A case in point is growing research in digital signal processing which embedded intelligence.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Europe to Remain at the Epicenter of Kidney Stone Management Devices Market Growth

Kidney Stone Management Devices Market Registers Accelerated Growth as Preference for Minimally Invasive Surgeries Increases. The latest research report by Fact.MR on kidney stone management devices market is intended to offer reliable data on various factors shaping growth of the market. It uncovers various trends and opportunities affecting the demand across leading segments including product type, end user and region.
HEALTH
biospace.com

Vacuum-induced Uterine Tamponade Device Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth by 2031

Vacuum-induced Uterine Tamponade Device Market: Introduction. Vacuum-induced Uterine Tamponade Device is used to control postpartum hemorrhage during maternity. Vacuum-induced uterine tamponade is a non-surgical method, as no operation is required to insert the device into the uterine so that the bleeding can be controlled. Firstly, the vaccum-induced uterine tamponade device...
BUSINESS
Medagadget.com

Intravenous solution market size was valued at US$ 8,372.0 million in 2020, and is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.1% over the forecast period (2021 – 2027).

Intravenous solutions (IV) are used to administer water, sugar, and salt directly into the venous circulation of patients. Routine maintenance, fluid resuscitation, redistribution, and replacement, are all performed with IV solutions and electrolytes. Mixed solutions, intravenous drugs, and nutrition, and have all become common in modern therapies. The global intravenous solutions market growth is expected to propel as major players adopt inorganic growth approaches such as acquisitions and collaborations to extend their intravenous solutions portfolio. For instance, Laboratoire Aguettant SAS, based in France, and Baxter International Inc., in April 2015, announced a license and distribution agreement intended for the trace elements, that are vital micronutrients used during Parenteral Nutrition (PN) therapies.
BUSINESS
chatsports.com

Voice Prosthesis Devices Market Size, Growth 2028 | Key Companies – Andreas Fahl Medizintechnik Vertrieb GmbH, InHealth Technologies, Teleflex Incorporated, Smiths Medica, Servona GmbH, Atos Medical AB

New Jersey, United States,- The Voice Prosthesis Devices Market Report by Verified Market Research is a meticulously undertaken study. Experts with proven credentials and a high standing within the research fraternity have presented an in-depth analysis of the subject matter, bringing to bear their unparalleled domain knowledge and vast research experience. They offer some penetrating insights into the complex world of the Voice Prosthesis Devices Market Industry. Their sweeping overview, comprehensive analyses, precise definitions, clear classifications, and expert opinions on applications, make this report nothing short of brilliant in its presentation and style.
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

The Cosmetic Threads Market To Witness Steadfast Growth

Cosmetic threads are used for gently lifting sagging facial skin to obtain a smoother and more youthful experience. This treatment is less invasive and can minimize sagging more easily and with less risk than traditional methods. Thread lifts have recently emerged because many people want facelifts, but find these too expensive. Competition among manufacturers has increased with rising availability of various brands. They provide a broad portfolio of cosmetic threads and combine the right products with technical support and continual innovation.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Medagadget.com

Aneurysm Clips Market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period (2021 – 2028)

Clipping is the way of treating an aneurysm through placing a tiny metal clip around the aneurysm’s neck. Surgical management of aneurysms with aneurysm clips is a procedure that is well-established. Aneurysm clips have underwent several changes, in both their mechanisms’ intricate design and materials. There are currently four major designs of clips available within the market such as the McFadden Vari-Angle, Sugita, Yasargil, and Sundt Slim-Line, type clips. Clipping surgery could be carried out for most types of aneurysm, including unruptured and ruptured aneurysms. It could even be performed over difficult to treat aneurysms, including those having a wide neck over the base. The OpenMind project, involving 9 European partners around six varied countries, in September 2018, developed first process of production using Fiber-Reinforced Plastics (FBR) that can produce minimally invasive customized medical devices which are used during surgeries that are MRI guided. Amongst the devices manufactured using the latest production facility are aneurysm clips, puncture needles, and catheters. Neos Surgery (Barcelona, Spain), in 2016, in collaboration with Institut für Verbundwerkstoffe GmbH and Advanced Engineering & Technologies GmbH, designed a plastic clip, an alternative for metal clips for treating aneurysms. Plastic clip enables checkups post-surgery through and Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) and Computed Tomography (CT) scans, which is impossible using metal clips.
BUSINESS
biospace.com

C-reactive Protein Testing Market is projected to experience significant growth opportunities to 2030

Plasmonic Nanoparticles (PNPs) have been among the significant tools that are applied for biosensing applications because of their versatile optical properties. The newly designed point-of-care assays are used for rapid CRP testing. Owing to these technological advancements, the C-reactive protein testing market has been estimated to accelerate the growth avenues.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

Orthopedic Contract Manufacturing Market: Increase in Number of Sports Injuries to drive the market

Global Orthopedic Contract Manufacturing Market: Introduction. The orthopedic industry has seen a significant reduction in new product development and approvals in the past few years due to the global financial crisis. Utilization of business process outsourcing services has proven to be an effective way of minimizing operational, management, and infrastructure costs. Medical device companies are increasing their outsourcing activities as a strategy to reduce capital expenditure and labor costs. Additionally, intense competition in the health care industry compels these companies to recalibrate their marketing strategies and explore new opportunities in product design, development, and manufacturing. Consequently, most orthopedic device manufacturers have adopted the strategy of outsourcing to specialist service providers such as contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs). Contract manufacturing could involve the manufacturing of either a whole product or a single component of a larger device. Companies adhere to their expertise, which includes assembly, CNC machining services, computer integrated products, consulting, converting, die-cutting, forming & finishing services, joining & sealing services, lyophilization services, machining services, medical device prototyping, molding & casting services, packaging services, R&D design, and stamping. With such varied services, the contract manufacturing industry is able to serve a range of businesses\customers.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Postpartum Products Market Detailed Study Analysis Report to 2030

The pandemic situation created by the outbreak of novel corona virus slowed down the momentum in the global postpartum products market. Demand for the products in the global postpartum products market was observed to decrease in the last two years as the majority of players in the industry were facing operational issues created by the hindrances in the supply chain of the industry. Furthermore, shutting down of offline sales and distribution channels, such as pharmacies, specialty stores, departmental stores, and hypermarkets, which majorly contribute to the sales in global postpartum products market also affected the industry adversely.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Dynamic Mechanical Analyzers Market: The contract research organizations market is expected to hold prominent position in the market

Dynamic mechanical analysis (DMA) is the analysis technique to understand the viscoelastic and other physical properties of polymers. In this technique, different parameters are applied such as oscillating frequency, temperature, time, stress, atmosphere, and others to estimate the viscoelastic characters of the material such as stiffness (storage and loss modulus), energy dissipation (damping), dynamic viscosity, glass transition temperature, etc. DMA has proven to be more useful compared to conventional thermo-mechanical analysis as it can characterize the sample polymer based on different parameters besides temperature. Dynamic mechanical analyzers have their applications spanning in different industries. Study of viscoelastic parameters are polymers user in pharmaceutical and biomedical industry are of great importance as the characteristics of these polymers can affect the clinical performance of drug delivery systems and medical devices.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Top 5 Players to Command Over 60% of Sales in Histopathology Testing Equipment Market

Histopathology Emerges as a Clinical Gold-Standard for Diagnosis of Chronic Diseases. Fact.MR’s latest report on histopathology testing equipment market offers detailed analysis of the growth drivers and restraints shaping growth prospects for the assessment period from 2018 to 2028. The study highlights various trend and opportunities affecting the demand across leading segments in terms of product type, application, end user and region.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Healthcare Predictive Analytics Market is estimated to grow at a progressive rate in the next few years | TMR Research Study

The global market for healthcare predictive analytics is estimated to grow at a progressive rate in the next few years. The rising pressure on consumers due to the high cost of medication and the increasing popularity of personalized medicines are expected to augment global healthcare predictive analytics market in the next few years. The research study throws light on the key factors and potential opportunities that are anticipated to encourage the growth of the global market in the coming years. In addition, an in-depth analysis of the competitive scenario has been included in the scope of the report.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Biological Product Manufacturing Market: Biopharmaceuticals Products Segment Accounted for the Largest Share of the Market

Biological products or biologics are therapeutic preparations that consist of natural complex biomolecules derived from living things. Active pharmaceutical ingredients (API), vaccines serum, and hematological products (whole blood and plasma derivatives), recombinant DNA products, cell cultures (micro-organisms or eukaryotic cells), gene therapy and cell therapy products, antigens, allergens, antivenoms, etc. are some examples of biological products.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

U.K. Pharmacovigilance Market | Rising Usage of Medical Information Systems Drive the Industry Growth

The COVID-19 outbreak and subsequent lockdowns and pandemic situation changed the way of handling clinical trials. This greatly affected the U. K. pharmacovigilance market. Furthermore, rising externalization as well as outsourcing of clinical trials by several biotechnological as well as pharmaceutical companies is boosting the demand in U. K. pharmacovigilance market. Some other factors driving the growth in the U. K. pharmacovigilance market include presence of regulatory mandates prescribing ideal trial conduct as well as pointing out strict post-marketing vigilance.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

