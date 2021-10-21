Near-Infrared Fluorescence Imaging System Market: Rise in Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases to drive the market

Global Orthopedic Contract Manufacturing Market: Introduction. The orthopedic industry has seen a significant reduction in new product development and approvals in the past few years due to the global financial crisis. Utilization of business process outsourcing services has proven to be an effective way of minimizing operational, management, and infrastructure costs. Medical device companies are increasing their outsourcing activities as a strategy to reduce capital expenditure and labor costs. Additionally, intense competition in the health care industry compels these companies to recalibrate their marketing strategies and explore new opportunities in product design, development, and manufacturing. Consequently, most orthopedic device manufacturers have adopted the strategy of outsourcing to specialist service providers such as contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs). Contract manufacturing could involve the manufacturing of either a whole product or a single component of a larger device. Companies adhere to their expertise, which includes assembly, CNC machining services, computer integrated products, consulting, converting, die-cutting, forming & finishing services, joining & sealing services, lyophilization services, machining services, medical device prototyping, molding & casting services, packaging services, R&D design, and stamping. With such varied services, the contract manufacturing industry is able to serve a range of businesses\customers.

