Near-Infrared Fluorescence Imaging System Market: Rise in Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases to drive the market

 5 days ago

Global Near-Infrared Fluorescence Imaging System Market: Introduction. Near-infrared fluorescence (NIRF) imaging system is an emerging clinical technology that irradiates near-infrared excitation light, and permits relatively deep photon penetration into tissues when exogenous near-infrared fluorophores are introduced. It is a system that enables the observation of blood flow and lymph flow under...

biospace.com

Gastroretentive Drug Delivery Systems Market: Rising prevalence of gastric cancer to drive the market

Global Gastroretentive Drug Delivery Systems Market: Overview. Players in the global gastroretentive drug delivery systems market are constantly taking initiative to meet the shifting requirements of the field. They are also investing heavily for the purpose of developing novel drug delivery systems for gastroretentive drugs. The research report on global gastroretentive drug delivery systems market forecasts and analyzes the industry data at international as well as regional levels. It offers an all-inclusive and precise overview of the existing structure of the global gastroretentive drug delivery systems market.
INDUSTRY
martechseries.com

Rising Demand for Customization Drives the Global 3D Printing Materials Market

The 3D printing materials market is expected to reach $3.18 billion by 2027, finds Frost & Sullivan. Frost & Sullivan’s recent analysis, Global 3D Printing Materials Growth Opportunities, finds that the global 3D printing materials market is projected to reach $3.18 billion by 2027 from $1.33 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate of 13.3%. The market is driven by the growing acceptance and deployment of 3D printing technologies in product design and development functions.
ENGINEERING
biospace.com

Laparoscopic Power Morcellators Market: Increase in the prevalence of uterine fibroids in women to drive the market

Global Laparoscopic Power Morcellators Market: Overview. Increase in the prevalence of uterine fibroids in women is anticipated to bolster the growth of the global laparoscopic power morcellators market in coming years. Uterine fibroids can lead to severe conditions such as uterine bleeding, dysmenorrhea, abdominal or pelvic pressure, and amenorrhea. Products in the global laparoscopic power morcellators market are used during hysterectomy or fibroid removal procedures in order to cut the tissues into smaller sections.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Optometry Equipment Market: Increased prevalence rate of eye illnesses to drive the market

As global eye care makes progress, the global optometry equipment market is likely to provide viable prospects. Growing research investment, increased integration of automation and smart technology are just a few of the key growth drivers projected to have a significant influence on the global Optometry Equipment Market in the near future. As the demand for speedier testing and rapid results becomes more prominent, high-end optometry equipment is expected to remain in high demand for the purpose of treatment of various hospital outpatients. Faster turnaround times are assisting patients in receiving timely therapy to avoid additional visual loss. When it comes to sale of diagnostic ophthalmic equipment, green spaces are obvious, as seen by the presence of several producers.
ECONOMY
biospace.com

Speech Generating Devices Market: Rising adoption in impairment diagnosis to drive the market

Major advancements in electronic devices and the rising adoption in impairment diagnosis will add a boost to the overall growth of the global speech-generating device market. Speech generating device is the electronic device that permits the client to choose the message which too is spoken resoundingly. Speech generating devices are otherwise called voice yield correspondence helps. Speech generating devices assist individual clients with restricted verbal cooperation capacity to impart adequately and in a simple manner.
MARKETS
MedicalXpress

Identifying specific hazard patterns for emerging cardiovascular disease

Predicting when atherosclerotic changes in the arteries in a stable state will progress to acute cardiovascular disease has remained unresolved. The authors of the paper currently published in Nature Communications, led by first author Prof. Ulrich Flögel, MD, Institute of Molecular Cardiology, Faculty of Medicine, Heinrich Heine University, Düsseldorf, Germany, present an imaging technique—the targeted and multicolor nanotracer platform technology—that visualizes the hazard patterns in the development of progressive coronary disease in a mouse model.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
biospace.com

Europe to Remain at the Epicenter of Kidney Stone Management Devices Market Growth

Kidney Stone Management Devices Market Registers Accelerated Growth as Preference for Minimally Invasive Surgeries Increases. The latest research report by Fact.MR on kidney stone management devices market is intended to offer reliable data on various factors shaping growth of the market. It uncovers various trends and opportunities affecting the demand across leading segments including product type, end user and region.
HEALTH
biospace.com

Radiopharmaceutical Therapeutics Market: Increase in prevalence of cancer to drive the market

Radiopharmaceutical therapeutics are defined as distinctive formulations of medicines that comprise radioisotopes and hence, these medicines are used as therapeutics to heal various diseases. The radioisotope used in the preparation of the radiopharmaceuticals plays a major role as the physical half-life of a radioisotope determines the shelf-life of a radiopharmaceutical...
CANCER
biospace.com

Clinical Trial Kits Market: Rise in the number of various clinical trials across the globe is estimated to drive sales opportunities

Rise in the number of various clinical trials across the globe is estimated to drive sales opportunities in the global clinical trial kits market during the forecast period 2021–2031. Kitting solutions and logistics are some of the services available in the market for clinical trial kits. TMR’s upcoming research report...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

Companion Animal Pharmaceuticals Market: Rising prevalence of zoonotic illnesses to drive the market

Global Companion Animal Pharmaceuticals Market – Overview. Since the beginning of 2020, an increasing number of countries across the globe have shut down their borders and limited transportation and travel to contain the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, creating impediments for international trade and transportation. This disrupted the supply chain for the companion animal pharmaceuticals market, temporarily leading to a decline in the demand for these products. The dermatologic diseases segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of arthritis, rising need for advanced orthopedic drugs, and growing pet population are some of the key factors driving the growth of this segment.
INDUSTRY
biospace.com

Neurology Clinical Trials Market Detailed Analysis with Accurate Forecast to 2030

Rising instances of various genetic as well as neurological disorders is driving the growth in neurology clinical trials market. The professional survey report is a holistic assessment of various micro- and macro- economic factors shaping the neurology clinical trials market dynamics during the forecast period of 2020 to 2030. The research report includes information about specific segments in the global neurology clinical trials market. The research also highlights production and consumption trends in the global neurology clinical trials market. With the help of exhaustive primary and secondary research, the research authors strive to present estimation and qualitative evaluation of the global neurology clinical trials market during the forecast period.
MARKETS
biospace.com

U.K. Pharmacovigilance Market | Rising Usage of Medical Information Systems Drive the Industry Growth

The COVID-19 outbreak and subsequent lockdowns and pandemic situation changed the way of handling clinical trials. This greatly affected the U. K. pharmacovigilance market. Furthermore, rising externalization as well as outsourcing of clinical trials by several biotechnological as well as pharmaceutical companies is boosting the demand in U. K. pharmacovigilance market. Some other factors driving the growth in the U. K. pharmacovigilance market include presence of regulatory mandates prescribing ideal trial conduct as well as pointing out strict post-marketing vigilance.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

Myotonic Muscular Dystrophy Market Size will Observe Substantial Growth by 2025

Muscular dystrophy, or myotonic dystrophy, refers to a series of long-term hereditary illnesses that affect functions of the muscle. Muscle atrophy and weakness develop with time as a symptom. Muscles are unable to relax and contract often. Cardiac conduction abnormalities, intellectual impairment, and cataracts are all potential signs. Early baldness and infertility in males could also comprise side effects.
HEALTH
biospace.com

Orthopedic Contract Manufacturing Market: Increase in Number of Sports Injuries to drive the market

Global Orthopedic Contract Manufacturing Market: Introduction. The orthopedic industry has seen a significant reduction in new product development and approvals in the past few years due to the global financial crisis. Utilization of business process outsourcing services has proven to be an effective way of minimizing operational, management, and infrastructure costs. Medical device companies are increasing their outsourcing activities as a strategy to reduce capital expenditure and labor costs. Additionally, intense competition in the health care industry compels these companies to recalibrate their marketing strategies and explore new opportunities in product design, development, and manufacturing. Consequently, most orthopedic device manufacturers have adopted the strategy of outsourcing to specialist service providers such as contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs). Contract manufacturing could involve the manufacturing of either a whole product or a single component of a larger device. Companies adhere to their expertise, which includes assembly, CNC machining services, computer integrated products, consulting, converting, die-cutting, forming & finishing services, joining & sealing services, lyophilization services, machining services, medical device prototyping, molding & casting services, packaging services, R&D design, and stamping. With such varied services, the contract manufacturing industry is able to serve a range of businesses\customers.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Operating Room Integration Systems Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth by 2025

Integrated operating rooms are designed to lessen the complexity of the most intricate environments inside a hospital, a private clinic, or a medical institute. Modern integrated operating rooms are equipped with a wide range of surgical equipment along with equipment management systems, medical printers, insufflation devices, surgical microscopes, surgical lights, cameras, large screen displays, and air management devices.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Postpartum Products Market Detailed Study Analysis Report to 2030

The pandemic situation created by the outbreak of novel corona virus slowed down the momentum in the global postpartum products market. Demand for the products in the global postpartum products market was observed to decrease in the last two years as the majority of players in the industry were facing operational issues created by the hindrances in the supply chain of the industry. Furthermore, shutting down of offline sales and distribution channels, such as pharmacies, specialty stores, departmental stores, and hypermarkets, which majorly contribute to the sales in global postpartum products market also affected the industry adversely.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Healthcare Predictive Analytics Market is estimated to grow at a progressive rate in the next few years | TMR Research Study

The global market for healthcare predictive analytics is estimated to grow at a progressive rate in the next few years. The rising pressure on consumers due to the high cost of medication and the increasing popularity of personalized medicines are expected to augment global healthcare predictive analytics market in the next few years. The research study throws light on the key factors and potential opportunities that are anticipated to encourage the growth of the global market in the coming years. In addition, an in-depth analysis of the competitive scenario has been included in the scope of the report.
MARKETS
biospace.com

GMP Cell Banking Services Market Survey | Know the Post-Pandemic Scenario of the Market

A cell bank refers to a facility that helps in the storage of cells of certain genome for future use in medicinal needs or in some product. Cell banks often have large amount of base cell material that can be used in a number of projects. Cell banks are utilized for the generation of detailed characteristics of cell lines and it also assists in the mitigation of cross contamination of the same. Use of cell banks also diminishes the cost of processes of cell culture, thereby offering an economic alternative to continuous keeping of cells in culture. The growth of the global GMP cell banking services market is likely to be driven by the growing popularity of the procedure and emergence of rare diseases across the globe.
MARKETS

