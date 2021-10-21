CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Postpartum Products Market Detailed Study Analysis Report to 2030

biospace.com
 5 days ago

The pandemic situation created by the outbreak of novel corona virus slowed down the momentum in the global postpartum products market. Demand for the products in the global postpartum products market was observed to decrease in the last two years as the majority of players in the industry were facing operational...

www.biospace.com

biospace.com

Neurosurgical Products Market is estimated to Experience a Hike in Growth by 2026

The report details an exhaustive account of the global neurosurgical products market along with numerous associated factors. Some of these factors that are included in the report are drivers, restraints, competitive analysis, latest trends and opportunities, geographical outlook, and many other aspects. The study covered in the report spans a forecast period from 2018 to 2028. From an overall perspective, the report is expected to exist as a valuable insight to businesses which are already operating in the global neurosurgical products market, as well for those who intend to newly establish themselves in this environment.
biospace.com

Pharmacy Automation Market Report | Recent Innovations and Technological Advancements Analysis

Pharmacy automation is gaining steady traction as it has enabled seamless operations of innumerable tasks in pharmacies and healthcare industry. Introduction of automation has ensured lesser number of errors in medication management, thereby ensuring patient safety. Analysts predict that the global pharmacy automation market is likely to grow at a handsome CAGR in the near future institutions and organizations are increasingly focused toward offering patients quality healthcare. Products such as automated medication dispensing systems are likely to be popular due to their accuracy and timely dispensing of medications of patients seeking treatment. These systems have significantly reduced the chances of human errors in prescribing dosages and medications.
biospace.com

Pannus Retraction Device Market to receive overwhelming hike in Revenues by 2025

Pannus is a layer of fibrovascular tissue that abnormally outspreads the surface of an organ. It is generally referred as abdominal granular fatty tissue, hanging below the abdominal area in case of obese people; however, on a broader scale, the term denotes any kind of anatomical structure that extends abnormally. Surgical procedure to remove pannus in case of obese people involves additional complications as compared to routine surgical procedure. Complications mainly involve elevated risk of surgical site infection, excessive blood loss, and inappropriate absorption of antibiotics through adipose tissue. The pannus retraction tools are highly recommended for people, especially women undergoing cesarean delivery, having BMI ≥30 kg/m2. Additional requirements during the surgery of obese patients such as special bariatric operating bed, large operating table, extra personnel in the operating room, and attention to the surgery type and placement of the surgical tool highlight the need of using proper pannus retraction tool.
biospace.com

Toxicology Laboratories Market is Projected to Garner Significant Revenues by 2026

The global toxicology laboratories market is predicted to grow at a healthy rate, thanks to the significant developments in the field of biotechnology. The research study on the global toxicology laboratories market offers a detailed overview, emphasizing on the vital factors that are supporting the growth of the overall market. The technological developments, opportunities, current trends, and limitations in the global market have been provided in the scope of the research report to guide the market players in making effective decisions in the next few years.
biospace.com

Exosome Diagnostic and Therapeutic Market | Existing and Future Insights in Growth

Globally, the adoption of exosome diagnostics and therapeutics market is anticipated to witness a significant boost with the growing focus on life science research and increasing diagnostic procedures for cancer. Exosomes are responsible for supporting cell-to-cell communication in the cancer prognosis. They suppress the immune function by leading to apoptosis of activated cytotoxic T cells, which assist tumor development in the human body. The type of products that are commonly used for exosome diagnostics and therapeutics are instruments, software, and reagents. There is a massive demand for these products in hospitals, cancer institutes, and diagnostic centers.
biospace.com

Metformin Hydrochloride Market: Metformin HCL Segment to be Highly Promising

Metformin is a biguanide class of antihiperglycemic agent that acts primarily by decreasing endogenous hepatic output of glucose by inhibition of gluconcogenesis. It is a white colored crystalline powder soluble in water, but insoluble in acetone, ether, and chloroform. Metformin hydrochloride is the raw material of finished product metformin hydrochloride...
biospace.com

Protein A Resin Market: Increasing investments for protein-based research is one of the key factors driving the market

The protein A resin market is predicted to rise at a notable pace in the forthcoming years, with growing research in monoclonal antibodies being a primary factor. Surging burden of chronic diseases is gathering interest of researchers for further studies of monoclonal antibodies. Besides this, rising investment for protein-based research...
biospace.com

Structural Biology and Molecular Modeling Techniques Market in 2021 - Detailed Analysis Report

The global structural biology and molecular modeling techniques market has been thriving due to the high prevalence of chronic diseases. The market is also gaining a strong foothold across the globe as treating these diseases is becoming increasingly difficult due to the acquired drug resistance. In the light of these developments, research and development activities using structural biology and molecular modeling techniques have been in full swing. The increasing focus on improving the quality of medicines and ensuring patient recovery and safety has augmented the demand for various structural biology and molecular modeling techniques. The demand for these techniques is projected to soar as the need to reduce drug failure is an immense one amongst healthcare institutes.
biospace.com

Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Testing Services Market | Latest Trends and Cardinal Growth Prospects

The global viral vector and plasmid DNA testing services market is estimated to be influenced by the increased innovation and spending in research and development activities relating to the field. Viral vectors are those tools that are popular amongst the molecular biologists and they make wide use of these tools to deliver genetic materials into cells. This same procedure can be conducted in cell culture (in vitro) or inside a living organism (in vivo). Viruses have developed into specialized molecular mechanisms in a bid to carry their genomes inside the cells that they infect. On the other hand, plasmids are small DNA molecules, which are separated physically from the chromosomal DNA and then they are able to replicate on their own. Abundantly found in bacteria as double-stranded, circular DNA molecules, these organisms are utilized widely in laboratories of biotechnology and genetic engineering. It is there where they are utilized for the purpose of amplifying and cloning or expressing certain types of genes.
biospace.com

Hyperphosphatemia Drugs Market: Calcium-based phosphate binder's formulation is expected to dominate the market

Hyperphosphatemia is a condition that elevates phosphate levels in the blood. This condition can be caused due to the shift of phosphate from intracellular to extracellular space, excessive phosphate intake, and decrease in excretion of phosphate. High levels of phosphate in the blood can be avoided by dietary restrictions and with the use of phosphate binders.
biospace.com

Dental Caries Detectors Market: Dental clinics segment is anticipated to expand at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

Dental caries is a condition of tooth decay and cavity formation. This is one of the most common dental diseases. The condition is caused by certain types of bacteria. These bacteria produce acid which destroys tooth enamel and dentin, the layer under it and forms thick layer called plaque found in cracks, pits, grooves, and between teeth. Consequently, a cavity is created by breaking down enamel and dentin layer. Various methods used for diagnosis and detection of dental caries are X-ray, liquid dye, stain, and high technology devices such as lasers. These dental caries detector devices are used to examine the enamel structure and record any changes.
biospace.com

Lupus Nephritis Market: Growing prevalence of lupus nephritis to drive the market

Lupus nephritis refers to the kidney damage caused by the disease lupus erythematosus. Lupus erythematosus is an autoimmune disease where the immune system turns against the body, affecting vital organs. Systemic lupus erythematosus affects the kidneys, joints, skin, and brain and can be fatal. While the primary cause of the disease is unknown, it is expected that factors such as viruses, infections, pollutants, and toxic chemicals, along with family history plays a role in causing the disease. The disease is more common in women compared to men.
biospace.com

Adrenal Cortical Carcinoma Diagnosis and Treatment Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth by 2026

Adrenal cortex is the outer layer of the gland involved in production of lifesaving hormones such as mineralocorticoids and glucocorticoids (aldosterone and cortisol) required for metabolism and stress management. Adrenal glands are located on the top of the kidneys. Adrenal cortical carcinoma is the cancer of adrenal cortex. There are two types of tumor associated with adrenal cortex, such as functioning tumor and non-functioning tumor. Functioning tumor is responsible for increase in the production of adrenal hormones, whereas, non-functioning tumor does not affect hormonal production. Adrenal cortical carcinoma is generally a secondary type of cancer. It occurs when another form of cancer spreads into the adrenal glands.
TheConversationCanada

How to make fragile global supply chains stronger and more sustainable

In 2019, global supply chains moved more than US$19 trillion in exported goods. The production and sale of many items we need and use — including toys, clothes, food, electronics and home furniture — depend on global supply chains. For most of us, supply chains are no longer an abstract concept. The COVID-19 pandemic raised our awareness about the interdependence of our economic systems. We now understand the many ways these chains directly shape and impact our lives. The pandemic has also revealed the fragility of global supply chains as U.S. President Joe Biden and others warn of the impact...
biospace.com

Healthcare Discount Plan Market: Increase in aging population and surge in healthcare prices are boosting the expansion of the market

In recent years, there is surge in accessibility to DMPOs that provide inexpensive plans for different healthcare services, such as vision care, dental care, virtual visits, chiropractic care, prescription drugs, alternative medicines, and health advocacy. This factor is estimated to boost the growth of the global healthcare discount plan market during the forecast period 2021-2031.
biospace.com

Extracorporeal CO2 Removal Devices Market - Rising Demand for Extracorporeal CO2 Removal Devices Drive the Growth

The extracorporeal CO2 removal devices market is projected to experience growth opportunities in the upcoming years. The increasing incidents of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) and Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) have led to the introduction of new products to vitalize blood flow and for effective gas exchange. The rising number of regulatory product approvals for different extracorporeal removal equipment during the COVID-19 pandemic has helped different key players to increase sales avenues in the extracorporeal CO2 removal devices market.
biospace.com

ENT Devices Market: Rising prevalence of various ENT disorders to drive the market

Increasing global geriatric population along with rising prevalence of various ear, nose, and throat (ENT) disorders is a major drivers for the global ENT devices market. Products or devices in the global ENT devices market are used for a variety of functions depending on the type of care that is prescribed for the patient. Increasing burden on healthcare industry to reduce expenditure, favorable reimbursement policies in certain developing as well as developed economies, and sizable investments, both by governments and private sector players, for development of healthcare technologies and infrastructure are also some of the key motivators for the global ENT devices market in coming years. Rising demand for cosmetic ENT procedures can also present various lucrative opportunities for the players in the global ENT devices market in near future. However, high cost of devices and high cost of CO2 lasers can hamper the growth of the global ENT devices market in years to come.
biospace.com

Hospital Stretchers Market is estimated to experience significant growth opportunities to 2030 | TMR Research Study

The hospital stretchers market is estimated to experience significant growth opportunities in the upcoming years. This market growth is on the back of the increasing technological advancements and rising hospitalization. In addition to this, increased smoking and alcohol consumption, growing cases of obesity, and adoption of a sedentary and unhealthy lifestyle are some of the other factors driving growth impetus in the market.
biospace.com

Desmopressin Acetate Market: Rising prevalence of diabetes to drive the market

The global desmopressin acetate market is witnessing a continuously changing market dynamics. Much of it growth stems from the efficacy of desmopressin in treating polyuric conditions, such as nocturia, primary nocturnal enuresis, and diabetes insipidus. Desmopressin acetate also finds extensive usage in controlling increased thirst and urination caused by head trauma or surgery, which leads to a high growth rate of this market.
biospace.com

Healthcare CRM Market | What will be the Industry Future in 2025?

Healthcare CRM is a broad term used for customer relationship management system (CRM) in the healthcare sector. There are basically two types of healthcare customer relationship managements, one is for the healthcare organization to stay connected with referring organizations and the other to stay connected with patients. The primary purpose for two types of healthcare CRMs is that healthcare organizations use two different ways to produce new patients. One way is with the patient’s choice where people who are sick, wounded, need healthcare providers or need dentist find the service that is suitable for them. Healthcare organizations are in the constant need to attract new patients or retain the old patients so that they can employ healthcare customer relationship management to maintain a strong relationship with the public. This is likely to include tasks such as birthday cards, appointment reminders, and sending checkup.
