Europe to Remain at the Epicenter of Kidney Stone Management Devices Market Growth

A cell bank refers to a facility that helps in the storage of cells of certain genome for future use in medicinal needs or in some product. Cell banks often have large amount of base cell material that can be used in a number of projects. Cell banks are utilized for the generation of detailed characteristics of cell lines and it also assists in the mitigation of cross contamination of the same. Use of cell banks also diminishes the cost of processes of cell culture, thereby offering an economic alternative to continuous keeping of cells in culture. The growth of the global GMP cell banking services market is likely to be driven by the growing popularity of the procedure and emergence of rare diseases across the globe.

