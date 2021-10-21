CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orthopedic Contract Manufacturing Market: Increase in Number of Sports Injuries to drive the market

biospace.com
 5 days ago

Global Orthopedic Contract Manufacturing Market: Introduction. The orthopedic industry has seen a significant reduction in new product development and approvals in the past few years due to the global financial crisis. Utilization of business process outsourcing services has proven to be an effective way of minimizing operational, management, and infrastructure costs....

www.biospace.com

biospace.com

Life Science Tools Market Report | Rising Demand for Life Sciences Tools in Emerging the Markets

The drive for application in life sciences tools between life science researcher stems from the need for bioinformatics for unearthing a diverse array of scientific data. The research fraternity and industry alike leverage life science tools for gaining insights into various elements: DNA and RNA sequences, protein structures, biological pathways in drug making, and biological signals useful for disease prognosis. The major application areas in life sciences market include genetics and cell biology. Life sciences tools hold potential in biological data acquisition, data mining, and analysis. The life sciences industry affinity to leverage the potential of computation tools in synthetic and systems biology has led to the evolution of the life sciences tools market.
biospace.com

Otology Drills Market: High Prevalence and Incidence Rates of Hearing Loss to Drive Market

Otology drill is a surgical equipment primarily used during otologic procedures. Otology drills are available with different operating speeds, ranging from 16,000 rpm to 85,000 rpm, as per the need and requirement of otologic procedure. These drills feature straight and angled attachments to achieve desired flexibility, surgical access & visibility, and irrigation systems, and are power driven. These are available in different types of surgical bur attachments to serve required purpose of otology surgeries.
biospace.com

Exosome Diagnostic and Therapeutic Market | Existing and Future Insights in Growth

Globally, the adoption of exosome diagnostics and therapeutics market is anticipated to witness a significant boost with the growing focus on life science research and increasing diagnostic procedures for cancer. Exosomes are responsible for supporting cell-to-cell communication in the cancer prognosis. They suppress the immune function by leading to apoptosis of activated cytotoxic T cells, which assist tumor development in the human body. The type of products that are commonly used for exosome diagnostics and therapeutics are instruments, software, and reagents. There is a massive demand for these products in hospitals, cancer institutes, and diagnostic centers.
biospace.com

Pharmacy Automation Market Report | Recent Innovations and Technological Advancements Analysis

Pharmacy automation is gaining steady traction as it has enabled seamless operations of innumerable tasks in pharmacies and healthcare industry. Introduction of automation has ensured lesser number of errors in medication management, thereby ensuring patient safety. Analysts predict that the global pharmacy automation market is likely to grow at a handsome CAGR in the near future institutions and organizations are increasingly focused toward offering patients quality healthcare. Products such as automated medication dispensing systems are likely to be popular due to their accuracy and timely dispensing of medications of patients seeking treatment. These systems have significantly reduced the chances of human errors in prescribing dosages and medications.
biospace.com

Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Testing Services Market | Latest Trends and Cardinal Growth Prospects

The global viral vector and plasmid DNA testing services market is estimated to be influenced by the increased innovation and spending in research and development activities relating to the field. Viral vectors are those tools that are popular amongst the molecular biologists and they make wide use of these tools to deliver genetic materials into cells. This same procedure can be conducted in cell culture (in vitro) or inside a living organism (in vivo). Viruses have developed into specialized molecular mechanisms in a bid to carry their genomes inside the cells that they infect. On the other hand, plasmids are small DNA molecules, which are separated physically from the chromosomal DNA and then they are able to replicate on their own. Abundantly found in bacteria as double-stranded, circular DNA molecules, these organisms are utilized widely in laboratories of biotechnology and genetic engineering. It is there where they are utilized for the purpose of amplifying and cloning or expressing certain types of genes.
biospace.com

Neurosurgical Products Market is estimated to Experience a Hike in Growth by 2026

The report details an exhaustive account of the global neurosurgical products market along with numerous associated factors. Some of these factors that are included in the report are drivers, restraints, competitive analysis, latest trends and opportunities, geographical outlook, and many other aspects. The study covered in the report spans a forecast period from 2018 to 2028. From an overall perspective, the report is expected to exist as a valuable insight to businesses which are already operating in the global neurosurgical products market, as well for those who intend to newly establish themselves in this environment.
biospace.com

Colorectal Cancer Diagnostics Demand to Grow by 8.5% CAGR amid Surging Application of Immunotherapeutic Agents for Cancer Treatment

Colorectal Cancer Diagnostics Market to Expand by 2.2x with Maximum Sales Expected to Concentrate in Hospital-associated Labs. Fact.MR in its recent survey covers a detailed analysis of the colorectal cancer diagnostic market including growth drivers, trends, opportunities, and restraints. The report divulges insights into factors enabling growth across various market segments in terms of test type and end users across seven regions.
biospace.com

Pannus Retraction Device Market to receive overwhelming hike in Revenues by 2025

Pannus is a layer of fibrovascular tissue that abnormally outspreads the surface of an organ. It is generally referred as abdominal granular fatty tissue, hanging below the abdominal area in case of obese people; however, on a broader scale, the term denotes any kind of anatomical structure that extends abnormally. Surgical procedure to remove pannus in case of obese people involves additional complications as compared to routine surgical procedure. Complications mainly involve elevated risk of surgical site infection, excessive blood loss, and inappropriate absorption of antibiotics through adipose tissue. The pannus retraction tools are highly recommended for people, especially women undergoing cesarean delivery, having BMI ≥30 kg/m2. Additional requirements during the surgery of obese patients such as special bariatric operating bed, large operating table, extra personnel in the operating room, and attention to the surgery type and placement of the surgical tool highlight the need of using proper pannus retraction tool.
biospace.com

Lupus Nephritis Market: Growing prevalence of lupus nephritis to drive the market

Lupus nephritis refers to the kidney damage caused by the disease lupus erythematosus. Lupus erythematosus is an autoimmune disease where the immune system turns against the body, affecting vital organs. Systemic lupus erythematosus affects the kidneys, joints, skin, and brain and can be fatal. While the primary cause of the disease is unknown, it is expected that factors such as viruses, infections, pollutants, and toxic chemicals, along with family history plays a role in causing the disease. The disease is more common in women compared to men.
biospace.com

Toxicology Laboratories Market is Projected to Garner Significant Revenues by 2026

The global toxicology laboratories market is predicted to grow at a healthy rate, thanks to the significant developments in the field of biotechnology. The research study on the global toxicology laboratories market offers a detailed overview, emphasizing on the vital factors that are supporting the growth of the overall market. The technological developments, opportunities, current trends, and limitations in the global market have been provided in the scope of the research report to guide the market players in making effective decisions in the next few years.
biospace.com

Mass Spectrometry in Protein Biomarker Market: Research & Development Application Segment to be Highly Lucrative Segment

Mass Spectrometry in Protein Biomarker Market: Important Proteomic Technology in Biomarker Discovery. Protein biomarkers are indicators which are responsible for diagnosis and treatment of different diseases, mainly, cancer. These proteins may leak from tumors to body fluids and lead to early diagnosis. These protein biomarkers are used in diagnostic purpose...
biospace.com

Metformin Hydrochloride Market: Metformin HCL Segment to be Highly Promising

Metformin is a biguanide class of antihiperglycemic agent that acts primarily by decreasing endogenous hepatic output of glucose by inhibition of gluconcogenesis. It is a white colored crystalline powder soluble in water, but insoluble in acetone, ether, and chloroform. Metformin hydrochloride is the raw material of finished product metformin hydrochloride...
biospace.com

Hyperphosphatemia Drugs Market: Calcium-based phosphate binder’s formulation is expected to dominate the market

Hyperphosphatemia is a condition that elevates phosphate levels in the blood. This condition can be caused due to the shift of phosphate from intracellular to extracellular space, excessive phosphate intake, and decrease in excretion of phosphate. High levels of phosphate in the blood can be avoided by dietary restrictions and with the use of phosphate binders.
atlantanews.net

Biologics Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization(CDMO) Market SWOT Analysis by Key Players Thermo Fisher Scientific, Lonza, Hansen, Boehringer Ingelheim BioXcellence

The latest analysis released by HTF MI on "Biologics Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization(CDMO) Market Outlook 2020 Survey results" sheds light on how investment and competitive landscape is impacted due to significant changes in the Biologics Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization(CDMO) Industry. The research coverage includes analysis on companies such as Lonza, Hansen, Boehringer Ingelheim BioXcellence, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Samsung BioLogics, AGC Biologics, Catalent & Wuxi Biologics etc. It is expected that the healthcare and life sciences industry will likely continue to be an attractive target market showing noteworthy sign to Biologics Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization(CDMO) for the foreseeable future.
biospace.com

Amputation Surgery Market: Rising incidence of road injuries and accidents is a strong dynamic of market growth

The demand within the global amputation surgery market is set to increase at a sturdy pace in the times to follow. The medical fraternity has stayed om top of the recurring needs of the industry, and has made ardent efforts towards managing surgical procedures. Several new aids and medications for dealing with surgical procedures have to the come in recent times. It is also evident that the domain of invasive surgery and amputation has attracted immense attention from top-notch research institutes. In this scenario, the global amputation surgery market shall move along a lucrative graph in the years to follow. Presence of medical experts who can offer premium knowledge about amputation has also aided market growth.
biospace.com

Healthcare Discount Plan Market: Increase in aging population and surge in healthcare prices are boosting the expansion of the market

In recent years, there is surge in accessibility to DMPOs that provide inexpensive plans for different healthcare services, such as vision care, dental care, virtual visits, chiropractic care, prescription drugs, alternative medicines, and health advocacy. This factor is estimated to boost the growth of the global healthcare discount plan market during the forecast period 2021-2031.
biospace.com

Extracorporeal CO2 Removal Devices Market - Rising Demand for Extracorporeal CO2 Removal Devices Drive the Growth

The extracorporeal CO2 removal devices market is projected to experience growth opportunities in the upcoming years. The increasing incidents of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) and Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) have led to the introduction of new products to vitalize blood flow and for effective gas exchange. The rising number of regulatory product approvals for different extracorporeal removal equipment during the COVID-19 pandemic has helped different key players to increase sales avenues in the extracorporeal CO2 removal devices market.
biospace.com

Healthcare CRM Market | What will be the Industry Future in 2025?

Healthcare CRM is a broad term used for customer relationship management system (CRM) in the healthcare sector. There are basically two types of healthcare customer relationship managements, one is for the healthcare organization to stay connected with referring organizations and the other to stay connected with patients. The primary purpose for two types of healthcare CRMs is that healthcare organizations use two different ways to produce new patients. One way is with the patient’s choice where people who are sick, wounded, need healthcare providers or need dentist find the service that is suitable for them. Healthcare organizations are in the constant need to attract new patients or retain the old patients so that they can employ healthcare customer relationship management to maintain a strong relationship with the public. This is likely to include tasks such as birthday cards, appointment reminders, and sending checkup.
biospace.com

Intestinal Anti-infective Market: Rising Predominance of Intestinal Infections is the Key Factors Driving the Market

Anti-infectives is a general term used to depict any solution that is equipped for repressing the spread of an irresistible life form or by slaughtering the irresistible life form by and large. This term incorporates antibiotics, antifungals, anthelmintics, antimalarials, antiprotozoals, antituberculosis specialists, and antivirals. The zone of anti-infectives speaks to an energizing wilderness for improvement of potential life-sparing items. In any case, there are various issues and patterns that impact this market and producers' capacity to effectively work in the market.
