Orthopedic Contract Manufacturing Market: Increase in Number of Sports Injuries to drive the market

Pannus is a layer of fibrovascular tissue that abnormally outspreads the surface of an organ. It is generally referred as abdominal granular fatty tissue, hanging below the abdominal area in case of obese people; however, on a broader scale, the term denotes any kind of anatomical structure that extends abnormally. Surgical procedure to remove pannus in case of obese people involves additional complications as compared to routine surgical procedure. Complications mainly involve elevated risk of surgical site infection, excessive blood loss, and inappropriate absorption of antibiotics through adipose tissue. The pannus retraction tools are highly recommended for people, especially women undergoing cesarean delivery, having BMI ≥30 kg/m2. Additional requirements during the surgery of obese patients such as special bariatric operating bed, large operating table, extra personnel in the operating room, and attention to the surgery type and placement of the surgical tool highlight the need of using proper pannus retraction tool.
Comments / 0