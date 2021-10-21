CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles FC eliminates FC Dallas from playoff contention with frustrating 3-2 loss

By Jon Arnold
Dallas News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRISCO — A hat trick from forward Cristian Arango spurred a Los Angeles FC rally, with the visitors coming behind to beat FC Dallas 3-2 Wednesday night and officially eliminate FCD from playoff contention. The math now says FCD won’t play on this season, but the team’s postseason hopes...

www.dallasnews.com

