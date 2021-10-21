Los Angeles FC eliminates FC Dallas from playoff contention with frustrating 3-2 loss

LAFC hit the road, for the first of two matches away from The Banc, for a meeting with FC Dallas. While the home side is the only opponent left for LAFC that isn't in the extremely tight playoff race, they were still not to be taken likely. We all know LAFC needed to win out to really have a chance at a postseason, and at the end of a dramatic mid-week match, they left Texas with the full three points, getting the 3-2 win.

MLS ・ 5 DAYS AGO