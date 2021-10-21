Los Angeles FC eliminates FC Dallas from playoff contention with frustrating 3-2 loss

Los Angeles Dodgers, Major League Baseball, 2000 National League Championship Series, Los Angeles, Atlanta Braves, Julio Urías, Alex Wood, Walker Buehler, Max Muncy. After one of the greatest second-place seasons in MLB history, after dispatching their rival San Francisco Giants in the National League Division Series, the Los Angeles Dodgers are in trouble. Stop us if you've heard this before: Just like in 2020, they're down 0-2 to the surging Atlanta Braves. Back then, the Dodgers completed the comeback with a 4-3 series win. But this year, with their rotation no longer lined up favorably, perhaps the most-star-studded team in baseball needs someone to step up -- and soon. As the series returns to LA, we asked Bradford Doolittle, David Schoenfield, Buster Olney, Alden Gonzalez and Tim Keown for their takes on how -- if at all -- the Dodgers can dig out of this hole.
