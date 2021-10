Former national intelligence director Dan Coats says the battle against cyber criminals is “essentially a war,” and warns the U-S needs to respond accordingly. The former Indiana senator told an I-U cybersecurity conference the number of major cyberattacks has been growing exponentially for nearly two decades, most of them traceable to China, Russia, or Russian proxies. Because those attacks cross national borders and are often backed by foreign powers, Coats says the U-S needs an agreement with its allies on how to respond. He says cybercriminals need to know they won’t escape punishment.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 7 DAYS AGO