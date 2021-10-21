CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
It’s the Government’s job to ensure there isn’t another lockdown

By Telegraph View
Telegraph
 5 days ago

A year ago almost to the day, the clamour began for another lockdown as Covid cases began to accelerate after a summer of relative calm. The reason given was to “protect the NHS”, exactly what we are hearing once again as autumn advances and seasonal respiratory diseases become more...

The Independent

Covid news - live: Get ready for plan B now, scientists urge as hospital admissions in England at 8-month high

Start preparing for the “rapid deployment” of basic coronavirus measures, scientists on the Sage committee have told ministers – arguing that vaccine passports, home-working guidance and masks would “reduce the need for more stringent, disruptive, and longer-lasting measures” in the future.As newly-published minutes from a meeting of the group last week revealed the scientists’ warning, politicians and health leaders across the country told The Independent that the government should act immediately in introducing its “Plan B” to prevent the NHS being further overwhelmed, with one urging Boris Johnson to “act now, rather than later”.It came as official figures showed...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Vaccine passports could fuel spread of Covid, says leaked government report

A leaked government document suggests vaccine passports could be counterproductive and fuel the spread of Covid-19, it has been reported. The government’s impact assessment, seen by the Telegraph, suggests the passports could be “counterintuitive and potentially counterproductive” as they may push people from larger venues into poorly ventilated pubs. The newspaper also quoted the impact assessment as saying the policy would slash turnover for organisers of large events. It estimated one month of Covid certification, which Boris Johnson has said could be rolled out as part of his “plan B” if cases continue to rise, could see profits of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid Plan B: Prepare to bring in measures now, Sage advisers warn government

Senior scientific advisers to the government have told ministers to start preparing for the “rapid deployment” of basic Covid measures amid rising infections and hospitalisation rates, as local councils and authorities urged Downing Street to “act now, rather than later”.The Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) said, in a meeting last week, the reintroduction of mask-wearing, working from home guidance and vaccine certification – key components to the government’s ‘plan B’ – would “reduce the need for more stringent, disruptive, and longer-lasting measures” further down the road.In minutes published on Friday, Sage said that advice to work from home is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Labour demands government brings in Covid plan B restrictions now

Labour has called on Boris Johnson’s government to bring in its so-called “plan B” restrictions to tackle the surge in Covid cases.Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said ministers must listen to scientific advisers asking for tougher curbs – including the mandatory wearing of masks in public places and a return to work-from-home guidance. “We think we should follow the science – if the scientists are saying work from home and masks, we should do that,” Ms Reeves said on The Andrew Marr Show.Asked if Labour was in favour of mandatory masks, work from home guidance and vaccination certification, the frontbencher...
WORLD
The Independent

Making the Covid vaccine compulsory for NHS staff is not an easy choice – but it is the right one

The health secretary, Sajid Javid is “leaning towards” making vaccination against Covid-19 a condition of employment for NHS staff. Obviously any NHS staff who fall into the category clinically vulnerable and cannot take the vaccine even if they want to will have to be redeployed to less sensitive roles or just kept out of the way of high-risk patients, but there need be no other major exemptions. Indeed the rule should apply to agency staff and of course care homes, which Javid has already acted on.Saj the Jab also says he’ll be wearing a mask on Budget day, given...
WORLD
Telegraph

Rishi Sunak to spend billions to digitise NHS

Rishi Sunak is preparing to unveil an additional multi-billion pound boost for the NHS following the £36 billion package already announced last month, The Telegraph can disclose. The Chancellor is expected to use this week’s Budget statement to announce an increase of some £5 billion in the health service’s capital...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Rishi Sunak to hand NHS £6bn to tackle waiting lists and boost tech

A £5.9bn billion package aimed at tackling NHS waiting lists in England will form part of chancellor Rishi Sunak’s autumn Budget, the Treasury has said.However, previous estimates suggest the sum may not be enough to clear the enormous backlog in care and end long delays faced by patients.The number of people waiting for routine hospital treatment in England has hit 5.6 million people, the latest NHS figures show – the highest number since records began in 2007.The chancellor will set out £3.8bn in extra spending to get the health service “back on track” after the Covid crisis, with investment going into...
BUSINESS
Telegraph

Letters: How can the Labour Party ignore the devastating effects of lockdowns?

SIR – How on earth can the Labour Party possibly support more restrictions and potentially a further lockdown when the effects – on the economy, general health, the impacts of other more serious diseases, and on life itself – are so devastating?. How can it not see that these effects...
WORLD
Telegraph

Vaccine booster jab rollout would have left millions at risk over winter

The Government expected fewer than 190,000 booster jabs to be administered in England each day when it began the rollout – far less than needed to protect the most vulnerable over winter, it has emerged. A vaccination schedule provided by the Cabinet Office to scientists modelling the pandemic estimated that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

The government’s embroiled in a series of crises – so why can’t Labour land a punch?

If some ghostly Dickensian apparition from the autumn of 2021 had visited Boris Johnson at Christmas 2019, just after he had won a thumping 80-seat majority at the general election, and told him what the next couple of years had in store for him then he’d have been rightly concerned for his political, and personal, future. A pandemic that would take the lives of more than 135,000 people in the UK (nearly including the prime minister); a simultaneous energy, cost of living and fuel crisis; the disgrace, eventual resignation and subsequent betrayal of his closest adviser; a severe economic slump followed by an uncertain economy; a string of high-profile scandals and ministerial resignations; Brexit going a bit awry; disappointing by-election results; incipient inflation; and the highest taxation and debt burden in postwar history – surely his party would be deeply unpopular, and he himself facing a leadership challenge?
POLITICS
The Independent

WHO’s Covid chief says MPs should wear masks in Commons

MPs from all parties have been urged to wear masks during chancellor Rishi Sunak’s Budget speech by the World Health Organisation (WHO)’s Covid expert.Dr David Nabarro, the WHO’s special envoy for Covid-19, said that “everybody” should be wearing masks in close confinement with other people, “including our leaders”.Conservative MPs have come in for heavy criticism over the refusal to wear masks in the chamber, having largely ditched them in recent months.Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg last week insisted that Tories do not need to wear masks in parliament because with they have “a more convivial, fraternal spirit” than other parties.And...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Telegraph

Live Politics latest news: Speaker summons Rishi Sunak to Commons as Budget briefing war erupts

The Speaker is continuing his revenge against the Treasury for pre-briefing the details of the Budget, by ordering Rishi Sunak to answer questions about the package today. Sir Lindsay Hoyle yesterday implied the Chancellor should resign over the announcements made to journalists about measures in this week's Budget before an official announcement was made to MPs.
WORLD
The Independent

Sajid Javid is wrong – wearing a mask isn’t a ‘personal decision’

When it comes to the fraught question of wearing masks to contain the ominously high Covid-19 infection rate, it’s easy to ignore Jacob Rees-Mogg. His inane wittering about how MPs in a packed parliamentary chamber need not wear masks because they “know each other” is no less  than you would expect from the leader of the Commons.What’s much more painful is to listen to Sajid Javid, repeating as he did on the Today programme on Monday morning, that mask wearing is a matter of “personal decision”. It is quite likely that the health secretary, one of the more intelligent...
PUBLIC HEALTH

