It’s the Government’s job to ensure there isn’t another lockdown

If some ghostly Dickensian apparition from the autumn of 2021 had visited Boris Johnson at Christmas 2019, just after he had won a thumping 80-seat majority at the general election, and told him what the next couple of years had in store for him then he’d have been rightly concerned for his political, and personal, future. A pandemic that would take the lives of more than 135,000 people in the UK (nearly including the prime minister); a simultaneous energy, cost of living and fuel crisis; the disgrace, eventual resignation and subsequent betrayal of his closest adviser; a severe economic slump followed by an uncertain economy; a string of high-profile scandals and ministerial resignations; Brexit going a bit awry; disappointing by-election results; incipient inflation; and the highest taxation and debt burden in postwar history – surely his party would be deeply unpopular, and he himself facing a leadership challenge?

POLITICS ・ 11 DAYS AGO