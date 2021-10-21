National Science Foundation Invests $50M in Latinx STEM Program, with Phoenix College to Serve as Lead in Collaborative Effort, Alongside ASU
The National Science Foundation (NSF) has awarded $50 million to promote science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education in historically underrepresented communities. The NSF is investing these funds in five new alliances involving underrepresented communities in STEM education through the NSF INCLUDES National Network. The INCLUDES network consists of...www.phoenixcollege.edu
Comments / 0