Rishi Sunak is under pressure to scrap “dangerous and confusing” plans to block savers from accessing their pension until age 57. The Government has signalled its intention to increase the minimum age at which savers can access their pension from 55 to 57, in a move that could derail the plans of millions who wanted to retire early. From 2028, savers will have to wait an additional two years before they can dip into retirement savings without triggering punitive tax bills.

