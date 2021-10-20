CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Asana announces Enterprise Work Graph

By Jakub Lewkowicz
SDTimes.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAsana announced the release of its Enterprise Work Graph, a suite of new features that gives enterprises the ability to adapt to business challenges. It combines the power of Asana’s proprietary Work Graph data model and new enterprise-grade security and controls. “Enterprises today are organized functionally but the...

sdtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cheddar News

Informatica goes public with push to the cloud

Cloud data management company Informatica made its market debut on the New York Stock Exchange today under the ticker symbol INFA. Shares ending the day even after opening at $27.55. with shares priced at $29 apiece. This is the second time the company has gone public after being founded back in 1993. Informatica then went private in a $5 billion deal in 2015. Now, the company is reentering public markets as a subscription business with a push to the cloud. Cheddar News welcomes CEO of Informatica, Amit Walia, to discuss.
MARKETS
SDTimes.com

How to build a platform for business value

As an industry we’ve been talking about platforms for a very long time. Everyone thinks they need one but many people don’t know why. Perhaps more concerning, many organizations build them and then don’t realize the value they expected. This trend was reinforced by the recently published Technology Radar — Thoughtworks’ biannual look at the tech landscape — where the number of entries we looked at for our platform quadrant was markedly down.
ECONOMY
SDTimes.com

12L OS announced at Android Developer Summit, along with Compose updates

The Android Developer Summit is happening today and tomorrow, giving developers a glimpse into some of the new changes coming to Android development. Some of the key highlights from this year’s summit include a developer preview for 12L, the introduction of Material You to Jetpack Compose, and a new Google Play certification.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Enterprise Work Graph
techstartups.com

This startup wants to scan the eyes of every person on Earth in exchange for a free cryptocurrency; 100,000 people already signed up

The world is never short of great and impactful ideas. However, once in a while technology startups come up with strange ideas that sound like something out of a sci-fi movie. One of those outlandish ideas is a metallic orb developed by Worldcoin, a startup that scans people’s eyes in exchange for free cryptocurrency.
TECHNOLOGY
SDTimes.com

Great software is driven by a great developer experience

Driven by COVID-19, everything from digital transformation initiatives to customer expectations have accelerated. As consumers reflect on how much they have come to rely on websites and apps over the last 18 months, they have deep firsthand experience with how technology can make their lives simpler and easier. It’s now up to companies to effectively deliver on these expectations, and the foundation for that is to empower their developers, engineers, and security operators with the tools and infrastructure required to foster a quality developer experience.
COMPUTERS
Searchengine Journal

How 3 Different Enterprise SaaS Content Strategies Work (With Examples)

SaaS is a fantastic niche that allows for a lot of creativity and testing when it comes to content creation in SEO. This is because of how different user journeys can be. In ecommerce, for example, a user will research then make a purchase. But in SaaS, the person doing the research may then need to pass it on to other internal stakeholders to make the purchase or final decision.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
aithority.com

Sonrai Security Announces $50Million In Series C Funding Led By ISTARI To Scale Multicloud Security For Global Enterprises

New funding will be used to accelerate development and adoption of industry-first security platform for AWS, Azure and GCP. Sonrai Security, a leader in public cloud security, announced that it has secured $50M in Series C funding in a round led by ISTARI, a global cybersecurity platform dedicated to helping clients build cyber resilience, with participation from existing investors Polaris Partners, Menlo Ventures, TenEleven Ventures and New Brunswick Innovation Fund. The Series C round brings the total capital raised by Sonrai to $88 million. Sonrai plans to use new funding to accelerate research and development and expand sales and marketing globally for the company’s industry-leading cloud security platform.
BUSINESS
SDTimes.com

Test management in an agile reality

Successful product testing today requires development teams to always keep in mind how each change is benefitting the business and how it is going to solve the customer’s problem. This is according to Brijesh Deb, a test consultant at Infosys Netherlands, in the latest SD Times Live! exclusive webinar, “Test...
TECHNOLOGY
SDTimes.com

Microsoft reenables Hot Reload in .NET SDK repo after community feedback

Last week Microsoft announced that going forward its Hot Reload feature would only be accessible through Visual Studio 2022, which upset many developers. Based on the feedback it gathered from the community, the company has decided to go back on this decision. “Our desire is to create an open and...
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

YuJa, Inc. and Matrox Video Announce Integration Collaboration to Strengthen Educational and Enterprise Media Solutions

Building on its vision of delivering comprehensive media experiences to enterprises worldwide, YuJa recently announced its newest industry collaboration with Matrox Video, a global leader in video hardware and software solutions for the AV/IT and broadcast markets. The technology integration will connect Matrox Monarch LCS dual-channel, dual-input streaming and recording...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Franz’s Allegrograph 7.2 Powers Enterprise Data Fabrics With Graph Neural Networks, Virtual Graphs And Streaming Graph Pipelines

Organizations Gain ‘Next Level AI’ by Merging Knowledge Graphs with Graph Neural Networks. Franz Inc., an early innovator in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and leading supplier of Graph Database technology for Entity-Event Knowledge Graph Solutions, announced AllegroGraph 7.2, which provides organizations with essential Data Fabric tools, including Graph Neural Networks, Graph Virtualization, Apache Spark graph analytics, and streaming graph pipelines. These new capabilities exemplify AllegroGraph’s leadership in empowering data analytics professionals to derive business value out of Knowledge Graphs.
SOFTWARE
SDTimes.com

Industry Experts Gary Gruver and David Farley Partner to Help Organizations Learn How to Improve Digital Transformations

Today, Gary Gruver (https://garygruver.com/), author and president of Gruver Consulting, announces the “Engineering the Digital Transformation Training and Certification” (EDT) program. EDT is a digital, self-paced training program for teaching software leaders and practitioners how to guide their own approach to continuous improvement. The goal is to help as many people as possible reduce the barriers to organizational change by making waste and inefficiencies visible.
TECHNOLOGY
SDTimes.com

Microsoft reveals updates on .NET Hot Reload progress in Visual Studio 2022

Microsoft revealed an update on its progress on the Hot Reload capabilities that will ship with Visual Studio 2022. Hot Reload allows a developer to edit code and apply those changes immediately in an already running application, without needing to restart that application to see those changes. Currently Hot Reload...
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

TigerGraph, HPE, and Xilinx Announce World’s First Hardware-Accelerated Graph Analytics Solution

Industry Leaders Join Forces to Deliver Joint Offering That Performs up to 48x Faster Than Other Analytics Solutions. TigerGraph, provider of a leading graph analytics platform, announced it is collaborating with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) and Xilinx, Inc. on a solution to make graph analytics capabilities more accessible for enterprises to accelerate insight while reducing costs and resources. The bundled solution, which is comprised of HPE ProLiant servers using Xilinx accelerator cards and TigerGraph’s native parallel graph database, delivers 48x faster time-to-insight and an 18% boost in accuracy, providing more effective real time analytics for things like fraud detection, customer360, and supply chain optimization in manufacturing. Now any company can easily load, process, and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to find key relationships within data and realize the full transformative potential of graph analytics.
TECHNOLOGY
SDTimes.com

Sentry’s FOSS Fund 155 to financially support open source community

Sentry, in an attempt to raise the bar for how companies interact financially with the open source community, is launching FOSS Fund 155 and donating $154,999.89 to 108 individuals. The inspiration comes from other open source funds that came before it, including FOSS Fund Adopters, launched by Indeed, which resulted...
CHARITIES
Consumer Reports.org

Meet NumWorks, the Modern Graphing Calculator

Many high school students need to use a graphing calculator for math and science classes and for parts of the SAT and ACT—sure, a laptop would work, but they’re not allowed because teachers and testing companies are afraid of cheating. Most of the graphing calculators in students’ backpacks are made...
TECHNOLOGY
makeuseof.com

6 Creative Ways to Get the Most Out of Asana

Having the right tools at your disposal is a good step in the right direction. However, learning different ways to use each digital solution in your collaboration toolset will save time and improve productivity. In this article, we'll discuss six lesser-known ways to use Asana, but first:. What Makes Asana...
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy