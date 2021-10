Call it what you will, a trap game or a bad matchup or a gamble gone wrong, but the high-flying Buffalo Bills went up against the Tennessee Titans on Monday and were grounded, losing 34-31. Both offenses matched each other blow-for-blow, but with the Titans leading and seconds left in the game, the Bills faced a decision to gamble for the win or play for overtime. They wanted the win, but Josh Allen wasn’t able to cross the line of scrimmage, and that was the end of the story.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO