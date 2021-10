It's only three days into the 2021-2022 NHL season, and they have been filled with high-volume performances and big wins. The Dallas Stars are looking to rebound from their last season after accounting for an overall record of 23-19-14 and finishing in fifth place in a tough Central Division. The Stars missed the playoffs last season after making the Stanley Cup Finals in the previous year. The last team to miss the playoffs after making it to the Stanley Cup Finals were the 2014-2015 Los Angeles Kings.

