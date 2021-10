Asked to describe the winless start to the first half of the Arizona Wildcats’ season, Jedd Fisch turned to basketball. “We’re playing with great effort … but just like Kobe Bryant (said), ‘You can go out there and try to outwork everybody, but unless your shots go in, in the end it doesn’t matter,’” Fisch said earlier this week. “At this point in time, we need our shots to fall. That’s why Kobe was so special; his shots went in.”

