The Dallas Cowboys were able to continue their winning ways against another divisional opponent in the New York Giants. It wasn’t pretty in the early part of this game and even after the Giants lost running back Saquon Barkey (ankle), quarterback Daniel Jones (concussion), and Kenny Golladay (knee), they were still able to hang around for some of the game. You heard announcers Troy Aikman and Joe Buck continue to say over and over that the Cowboys are playing a sloppy game in the first half. Thankfully they made their usual halftime adjustments and were able to put the game away. With that said, let’s take a look at the overall performance of the team in this week's grades.

