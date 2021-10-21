Alumna addresses costumes at Cinema Sunday

This event occurs daily, every 1 day(s) Beginning on Saturday, October 9, Cinema Art Bethesda will stream the Polish film, Never Gonna Snow Again. The stream will be available through Saturday, October 23. There will be an $8.00 charge to watch the film. At noon on that Sunday, there will be a post-film discussion moderated by Adam Spector via Zoom. To view the film, click the following link (or copy and paste it into your browser’s address bar) https://kinomarquee.com/film/never-gonna-snow-again/60215f3f3ec8930001bf9c0f?venue_id=824 To attend the film discussion on Sunday, October 24, click on the link: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89367111499?pwd=WE4yRzVJQWxaMXlRYXZmcjVnUkkrdz09 Select “Screen for $8.00” and follow the directions to sign in or sign up and pay for the film. You should not need a password. The film will be available to view starting Saturday, October 9. You will have 5 days to watch the film after paying for it. For more information on the film itself, go to https://cinemaartbethesda.org/this-years-films/never-gonna-snow-again/

BETHESDA, MD ・ 13 DAYS AGO