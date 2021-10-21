CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alumna addresses costumes at Cinema Sunday

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOlivia Chuba ’12 joined Cinema Sundays on Sunday, featuring Alfred Hitchcock’s “Rear Windows,” with a closer look at the film’s costume designer Edith Head and her work on the film. Cinema Sunday is hosted and moderated by ISIR and Performing Arts Teacher Ted Walch, who started Cinema Sunday eight...

