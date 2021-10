Are you a new parent? If yes, then you’re surely wondering whether you should schedule your child’s first trip to the dentist or should your 3-year kid be flossing. Well, you might be in a tiff, but you aren’t alone. Many parents in Edmonton have a daunting time judging if their children need dental care or not. While preventing cavities is on their list, they aren’t aware of the maxims of doing so. To sort out your confusion, here are some tips and guidelines to get you started.

5 DAYS AGO