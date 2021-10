A new study found a third of children between 7-9 are already using social media apps — many without parental supervision. Parents cited several challenges in overseeing their kids’ social media use with one in five saying they couldn’t find the information they needed to set up parental controls. Another 2 in 5 claimed it’s “too time-consuming” to monitor their youngster’s social media usage. Just over a third believe parental controls are a waste of time because they think their kids would find a loophole around them. Although two-thirds of respondents worry about their child sharing private information through apps, only 56% say they use privacy settings that limit the collection of data through children’s apps. Half also believes their child would be unable to spot an adult user on social media. One in three parents aren’t confident that their child could recognize what information is true or false on social media apps.

