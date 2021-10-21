CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Attorney General Mark Brnovich Announces 13 Individuals and 14 Related Business Entities Indicted in Alleged Massive Health Care Fraud Billing Scheme

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhoenix, Arizona - Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced that a State Grand Jury has indicted 13 individuals and 14 related business entities on criminal charges of Illegal Control of an Enterprise, Theft, Conspiracy, and Fraudulent Schemes and Artifices. The accused persons and businesses listed below are alleged to have...

