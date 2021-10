BCHS Marksmanship is ready for the new season thanks to the NRA Foundation Grant program. The JROTC program received a $5,300 grant to rebuild our air rifles, buy upgraded sights, pellets and additional target boxes. We are very excited and pleased with the NRA and Friends of the NRA continued support of our JROTC program, our cadets and the Baker County community.

BAKER COUNTY, FL ・ 7 DAYS AGO