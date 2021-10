At the recent Association of the U.S. Army’s conference in Washington, executive officer for aviation BG Robert Barrie stressed the need to address shared problems with shared solutions. Specifically, he said Army needs to learn by looking at past failures and “correct the sins of the past” when it comes to procurement. At the heart of this idea is repurposing where possible and not letting the perfect be the enemy of the really darn good.

