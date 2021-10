The Australian dollar pulled back a bit after initially trying to recover on Friday. By doing so, it shows just how much trouble we are finding at the 0.75 handle, and that it is probably going to take a bit of momentum building to finally make that move higher. If we can stay above the 200-day EMA, it is very likely that this market will continue to go higher over the longer term. That being said, the US dollar got a bit of a boost during the day when Jerome Powell reiterated the need for tapering, which is a bit surprising that it was surprising to the market.

CURRENCIES ・ 1 DAY AGO