The S&P 500 had a somewhat neutral trading session on Friday, as we have been hanging around just above the 4500 level. The market is just shy of the all-time highs, and it is very likely that we could go looking towards the upside sometime next week. If we get a pullback from here, then I think ultimately there should be plenty of buyers underneath, especially near the 4500 level, and then the 50-day EMA underneath. The 50-day EMA is starting to curl higher, and that could be a reason for the buyers to come in and pick this market up.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO