New fitness center opens its doors

The First Collection at Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) has officially opened its doors, promising new dining experiences and a raft of facilities that meet the needs of modern business travellers. Located in one of Dubai’s fastest-growing precincts, JVC, the property provides easy access to Expo 2020 Dubai and Dubai South, as well as commercial hubs such Barsha Heights, Dubai Media City, Dubai Sports City, Dubai Studio City, to name a few. Also ideal for corporate and sports groups, the property features 491 rooms, a swimming pool and sundeck, gymnasium, spa treatment rooms, and dining experiences including Santè Ria Restaurant & Bar, a Latino-inspired eatery and the family-friendly Village Bistro, offering an extensive à la carte menu inspired by cuisine from the South of France. The First Collection is a new lifestyle brand operated by Dubai-based development and asset management firm, The First Group. thefirstcollection.ae, thefirstgroup.com.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 14 DAYS AGO