MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The 2021 Minneapolis election is nearly here (early voting is available) and voters will encounter three questions that propose amendments to the City Charter. WCCO has what you need to know as you go to the polls. The first question voters will encounter, City Question 1, asks if the city should give more power to the mayor of Minneapolis. Here’s a brief overview of the question and what it means. Question in full: Shall the Minneapolis City Charter be amended to adopt a change in its form of government to an Executive Mayor-Legislative Council structure to shift certain powers to the...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 5 DAYS AGO