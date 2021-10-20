CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FFA officers take first place at competition

By Mark Marberry
Daily Journal
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFarmington FFA’s team of seven officers competed in the Sept. 20 annual area Rituals Competition and finished with a first place win. The competition consists of the officers performing formal FFA opening and closing ceremonies used at official...

dailyjournalonline.com

farmforum.net

Hitchcock-Tulare FFA places first in land and range contest

On September 29th, the Hitchcock-Tulare FFA attended the Central Region Land and Range Contest in Wessington Springs. It was a successful day for the chapter, with many of the students receiving a medal and both the land and range teams placing first. These teams will advance on to national competition in Oklahoma City, OK.
GOLD
capitalpress.com

Hermiston FFA plans trip to national competition

HERMISTON, Ore. — Three teams of Hermiston High School FFA students are leaving next week to compete in the 94th National FFA Convention & Expo in Indianapolis. Sandy McKay, Hermiston High School agricultural science teacher and FFA advisor, is in his second year with FFA. He said the school’s FFA is able to send youths to national competition every two or three years.
HERMISTON, OR
Madison County Journal

Spirit Steppers place 2nd in competition

MADISON – St. Joseph Catholic School’s Spirit Steppers dance team took home second place in the Midsouth Association of Independent Schools Spirit and Dance Competition recently, which was the team’s second time ever competing statewide. “The Spirit Steppers are like my second family. If I’ve had a bad day at...
MADISON, MS
#Ffa#Rituals Competition
theflucobeat.com

FFA Member Places Second

Fluvanna County High School sophomore Emily Farist placed 2nd out of seven area Future Farmers of America (FFA) chapters in the Small Engines Troubleshooting Event on Sept. 15 at Culpeper County High School. This annual event provides FFA members with an opportunity to demonstrate their knowledge of small engines by completing a written test and a practical test that displays their skills by troubleshooting an engine malfunction. Farist will compete again in March to see if she moves on.
FLUVANNA COUNTY, VA
Hartselle Enquirer

Brewer High FFA heads to national competition

The pressure is on as five Brewer High School students get ready to judge livestock on a national stage. These students – Emma Johnson, Caden Childers, Blake Bennett, Maggie Raper and Landon Hornbuckle – are active in Future Farmers of America. Having already won two livestock judging competitions this year, they are headed to Indianapolis Oct. 27 to compete against the best FFA teams in the nation.
BREWER, ME
bigrapidsnews.com

Crossroads runner takes first place in conference championship race

MESICK – Crossroads Charter Academy runner Amelia Thompson took first place and her team was second with 54 points in the West Michigan D League championship at Mesick on Wednesday. “Thirty runners filled the starting boxes as the varsity girls lined up to await the gun to run the race...
MESICK, MI
Lockhaven Express

Sportmen’s Association takes first place at fundraising event

The Southern Clinton County Sportman’s Association Shotgun team won first place at the recent Sporting Clays fundraising event held at Warriors Mark Shooting Preserve on Sept. 25. This annual event is hosted by the Endurance Organization and all proceeds are given to the PA Wounded Warriors organization, a 501 C-3 volunteer organization with at least 95 percent of all proceeds going directly to benefit Pennsylvania veterans. Thanks to all the sponsors, donations, participants, and volunteers. This year’s event raised $113,000, a new record amoun. Pictured from left, are MG (Dec) Gerald T. Sajer, PNG of PA Wounded Warriors, Inc.; SSCA Team members, Rick Bowman, John Lavrich, Tom Jeffries, Len Young, Jr., and Gail Shaffer.
CLINTON COUNTY, PA
WRBI Radio

Batesville 4-H and FFA Soil teams qualify for state competition

BATESVILLE, IN — The Batesville 4-H and FFA Soil teams have qualified for the state competition on Saturday at DuBois County. The teams competed recently at the Area One Soils Evaluation Career Development Event in Butlerville. The 4-H team earned 1st place honors. Jason Emsweller finished in 2nd place; Josh...
BATESVILLE, IN
Daily Journal

Farmington FBLA installs officers, inducts members

The Farmington Chapter of the Future Business Leaders of America held a ceremony Oct. 20 to install officers and induct members into the organization. Welcoming everyone to the program were FBLA advisers Carolyn Strobl and Christy Pierce. Officers installed for 2021-2022 were Matthew Huff, secretary; Abbie Wigger, historian/reporter; Tessa Hand,...
FARMINGTON, MO
Daily Journal

Harvest Night cancelled

The Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce’s Harvest Night originally scheduled for Friday night has been cancelled. In a press release, the Chamber’s Director of Events Cassie Thomas outlined the reason behind the cancellation. “After careful consideration, and in light of the developing weather forecast predicting a 65% chance of rain,...
FARMINGTON, MO
Daily Journal

FHS students share intern experiences at meeting

Several Farmington High School students spoke about their internships with local businesses and organizations, as well as what they learned about their prospective careers during the Oct. 15 meeting of the school's Steering Committee for Careers. T.J. Benoist, Diep Phan and Anna Sikes spoke about their experiences as law office...
FARMINGTON, MO
Daily Journal

CANCELLED: Harvest Night returns Friday to downtown Farmington

UPDATE: This event has been cancelled due to weather forecast. A family-friendly Halloween tradition returns to downtown Farmington beginning at 4 p.m. Friday. The Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce's Harvest Night invites costumed children and their parents a chance to visit local businesses for Trick or Treat snacks beginning at 4 p.m.
FARMINGTON, MO
Daily Journal

Farmington artists win top awards at plein air contest

This is the 17th year that plein air artists have been welcomed to paint outdoors in and around Ste. Genevieve as part of a contest with over $3,000 in prizes and awards. But this is the first year that both top awards have gone to artists who call Farmington home.
FARMINGTON, MO

