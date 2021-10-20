FFA officers take first place at competition

The Southern Clinton County Sportman’s Association Shotgun team won first place at the recent Sporting Clays fundraising event held at Warriors Mark Shooting Preserve on Sept. 25. This annual event is hosted by the Endurance Organization and all proceeds are given to the PA Wounded Warriors organization, a 501 C-3 volunteer organization with at least 95 percent of all proceeds going directly to benefit Pennsylvania veterans. Thanks to all the sponsors, donations, participants, and volunteers. This year’s event raised $113,000, a new record amoun. Pictured from left, are MG (Dec) Gerald T. Sajer, PNG of PA Wounded Warriors, Inc.; SSCA Team members, Rick Bowman, John Lavrich, Tom Jeffries, Len Young, Jr., and Gail Shaffer.

CLINTON COUNTY, PA ・ 12 DAYS AGO