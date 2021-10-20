It is swell with my soul

It’s a colorful time of year in the North Country. I’m writing this column from my usual place – the recliner in the living room, which gives me a view of the front yard and into the field across the street. The maple tree in our yard is light green and yellow, while the one across the street has dropped most of its leaves already. The burning bush spindle tree along our fence line is bright red. And our neighbor’s oak tree has given no indication that it’s aware of the season. Mostly, it drops acorns on us as we walk the dog.

CANTON, NY ・ 13 DAYS AGO