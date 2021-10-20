It is swell with my soul

Ready for some Halloween blues treats? There’s plenty of sweet blues for ya when you tune in Soul of the Blues this Thursday from noon till 2pm on AshevilleFM! Listen live at 103.3fm or stream it live and for one week after it airs at ashevillefm.org! This week’s show features lots of new music from Seth Lee Jones, Soul Garage Experience, Altered Five Blues Band, Christone ‘Kingfish’ Ingram, Jason Ricci/Joe Krown and Ilana Katz Katz! I’ll also toss in some Buddy Guy/Junior Wells live tracks for ya! For the Notcho’ Blues Artist this week, I’ll be playing some special Halloween treats for ya! Make sure you join the Blueshound on Soul of the Blues for two hours of mind stitchin’, butt twitchin’ blues!
