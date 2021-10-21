KCRA’s Leticia Ordaz recognized by International Latino Book Awards for her children’s book

Ilustrations were done using Crayola’s Colors of the World Crayons, a multicultural set of art supplies allowing users to depict themselves with accuracy and care. There are cultural figures gifted with the ability to transmogrify how we communicate with one another, verbally and otherwise, and react to life. They lead us to ultimately ponder humanity and our place in it. Once we are aware of our power, particularly the way it is wielded, we are better to ourselves, for each other. Alice Walker, most famous for her 1982 book “The Color Purple,” has dedicated her career to calling for people to see themselves for who they truly are and in her latest book, “Sweet People Are Everywhere,” she gently urges the youth to identify their own inner goodness and connect with the same in others.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 13 DAYS AGO