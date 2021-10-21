CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
KCRA’s Leticia Ordaz recognized by International Latino Book Awards for her children’s book

By KCRA Staff
KCRA.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKCRA anchor and reporter Leticia Ordaz has won three gold medals at the International Latino Book Awards for the bilingual children’s book “That Girl on TV Could Be Me” that she authored. The book,...

www.kcra.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Picture Book#Kcra#Latino
