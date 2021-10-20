CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
CHS Haunted Escape Room Oct. 29-31

Colorado County Citizen
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHS Drama Club will host a Haunted Escape Room Halloween weekend.Dates are:...

www.coloradocountycitizen.com

Colorado County Citizen

Fall events around the county

The Columbus High School Drama Club will host a Haunted Escape Room Halloween weekend the following dates and times: Friday, Oct. 29 from 7 – 11 p.m. , Saturday, Oct. 30 from 7 - 11:30 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 31 from 6 – 11p.m. It will be located in the Marley Giddens Blackbox Theatre. Admission is $5, kids 10 and under must be accompanied by an adult. For reservations contact: lorrie.walla@cisdschools.org or check their Facebook page @ CardinalActors.
COLUMBUS, TX

