Guiding Columbus ISD into the future

Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is charged in a criminal sexual misconduct complaint, accused of forcible touching and groping. In the past, he has denied all sexual harassment charges. Jericka Duncan reports.
The Department of Justice announced a historic settlement with survivors and families of the victims of the 2015 shooting at a Black church in Charleston, South Carolina. The DOJ acknowledged that it mishandled a background check for the shooter who killed nine people. Jeff Pegues reports.
An American Airlines flight had to be diverted after a passenger allegedly assaulted a flight attendant. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said in a statement American Airlines Flight 976, was flying from New York to Orange County, Calif., when it had to divert to Denver on Wednesday due to the alleged assault.
Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) announced Friday he will not seek reelection next year, marking an end to a 12-year House career that was capped off by vocal criticism of former President Trump. Kinzinger in a video announcing his retirement at the end of his term in January 2023 recalled his...
McALESTER, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma administered the death penalty Thursday on a man who convulsed and vomited as he was executed for the 1998 slaying of a prison cafeteria worker, ending a six-year execution moratorium brought on by concerns over its execution methods,. John Marion Grant, 60, who was strapped...
Joel Quenneville resigned as coach of the Florida Panthers on Thursday, two days after the second-winningest coach in NHL history was among those implicated for not swiftly responding to allegations by a Chicago Blackhawks player in 2010 of being sexually assaulted by another coach. The announcement was made shortly after...
Florida is following through on Governor Ron DeSantis' threat to sue the the Biden administration over the federal order requiring the employees of federal contractors to be vaccinated against COVID-19, arguing that the U.S. government lacks the authority to impose the order. DeSantis, who has been fighting vaccine requirements issued...
