The San Antonio Spurs have started the season off in a good way. In their first game, they won in major fashion versus the Orlando Magic, winning by 26. However, the second game against the Denver Nuggets went sour and the Spurs lost. Still, beating an opponent in the Magic they should be winning against is great. Also, the Nuggets are a title contender that has the MVP of last season in their roster, so losing by six for such a young squad is a good sign.

NBA ・ 5 DAYS AGO