Sepp Straka. (Sam Greenwood/Getty Images) When Sepp Straka and his brother Sam were little kids with dreams of playing on the PGA TOUR, they were big fans of Scott Verplank. While there was always plenty to cheer about – Verplank won five times on TOUR, including once as an amateur, the first to do so in 29 years – the reason the two youngsters first were drawn to the Texan was much more personal.

CHARITIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO