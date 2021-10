It appears the Toronto Raptors have found something pretty special in rookie fourth overall pick Scottie Barnes. It's not just his relentless defense, his willingness to defend the opposing team's best player on a nightly basis, or his high basketball IQ and superb passing that makes him stand out. Those things, of course, do help. But it's his passion for the game, the way he's constantly dancing, cheering on teammates, and celebrating the success of others that makes him unique in the league.

