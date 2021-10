For the fourth time in five seasons, Lake Mills and Lakeside Lutheran met in the postseason. The Warriors had the upper hand in each of those four prior meetings, including three regional final victories in the past four years. The L-Cats, determined to not let their season end at the hands of their archival once more, came out swinging, and buoyed by their home crowd, earned a hard-fought win to move on.

VOLLEYBALL ・ 4 DAYS AGO