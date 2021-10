A s quiet as it’s kept, Kansans will head to the polls on Tues., Nov. 2 to fill positions on the important positions that lead our cities and direct the education of our children. While these elections may not be as high profile and big budget as last year's elections, these even-year (the last number of the year are always even) elections have the greatest impact on our everyday lives.

KANSAS STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO