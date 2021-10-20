Smoking helps me write my songs - Darkovibes confesses

Details at the end of this post on how to enter to win a copy of Hold Me Down, and a link to purchase it from Amazon. My new book, Hold Me Down, is set in the rock music world. My protagonist Gal is an older woman who, decades before, was a rock star for a brief and shining moment. She was also a heavy drinker and a little bit crazy for reasons that I hope are made apparent in the course of the story. When we meet her, she’s back in town – Boston, my home base – to play a memorial for her drummer and best friend, Aimee, who has died of natural causes, having led a very different life than Gal did since leaving the band. At the memorial, Gal sees someone who ends up dead. That murder is what sets up what is, after all, crime fiction, but in retrospect, it is never really the center of the story.

