Megan Fox's Boohoo line is all about female sensuality

thechronicle-news.com
 8 days ago

Daily News

Megan Fox: It's very difficult to be a woman

Megan Fox thinks it's "very difficult to be a woman". The 35-year-old actress has encouraged other women to wear whatever makes them "feel good" and not to worry about the opinions of other people. Megan shared: "There are definitely some times where mentally, I’m not in a place where I...
wfav951.com

Megan Fox Is ‘Proud’ Of How ‘Jennifer’s Body’ Helped Women Come Out

Megan Fox recently told Alexa that she’s “proud” of the 2009 film Jennifer’s Body because it helped so many girls come out of the closet. She told the outlet, “I can’t tell you how many girls, from 30 down into their teens — or, f–k that, my age, too — come up to me and are like, ‘I realized I was gay because of you,’ or ‘I felt comfortable coming out because of you,’ because of Jennifer’s Body and the interviews I did about being bisexual before it was cool.”
NYLON

Megan Fox Is Launching The Ultimate Pop-Punk Collection With Boohoo

After teasing the upcoming collaboration on Instagram earlier this week, actress and pop-punk baddie Megan Fox is finally launching her first-ever fashion collaboration with online retailer boohoo. Fox teamed up with her wardrobe stylist Maeve Reilly for the new collection, who also just released her very own collab with Nasty...
Footwear News

Megan Fox Makes Her Signature Daring Style Shoppable With Her First-Ever Boohoo Collection

Megan Fox is bringing her signature risk-taking style to the market with a new collection for Boohoo. The online mega-retailer and the hit actress are joining forces this month for their first-ever collaborative capsule filled with everything you could need to elevate your fall style. Curated in part by celebrity stylist Maeve Reilly, the collection includes edgy dresses, red hot statement suits and all the layering pieces to complete your closet. Sizes for each piece will range from an American 2 to 24 with a price range of $12 to $120. Fans can shop new Megan Fox x Boohoo styles starting Tuesday,...
Hello Magazine

Megan Fox's secret mental health battle revealed - fans are shocked

Megan Fox might have been crowned the World's Sexiest Woman back in 2008, but apparently even she has her insecurities. In a new interview alongside her boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly with GQ Style, she shocked everyone when she revealed she has "body dysmorphia". Journalist Molly Lambert sparked the revelation when...
Distractify

Megan Fox and Debby Ryan's Acting Careers Craved Roles in Netflix's 'Night Teeth'

Like most things in life, being an actor is all about taking chances, gambling with your fingers firmly crossed, and selling your soul to the devil — oh wait, scratch that last part. While actors do their best to build a unique personal brand and choose thought-provoking, challenging parts in films and shows that will only elevate their careers, they can't all be winners.
imdb.com

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green Finalize Their Divorce

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green are officially, legally single. The former couple filed their divorce judgement on Friday, Oct. 15, and their divorce has been finalized after nearly a year, a source tells E! News. Megan filed to separate from the Beverly Hills, 90210 actor in November 2020, after they tied the knot in 2010. At the time, she cited irreconcilable differences and requested joint legal and physical custody of their children: Noah, 9, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 5. In May 2020, Brian shared that he and Megan had begun going their own ways at the end of 2019. "Neither one of us did anything to each other. She's always been...
Vogue Magazine

Megan Fox Approves of These Vegan Accessory Brands

Time for a double-take: Megan Fox was spotted out in L.A. today in a fashionable look styled by Maeve Reilly, and her outfit bore special, secret details worth a second glance. Two, specifically. She wore a long, black overcoat and paired it with a graphic tee and blue mini skirt (love it or loathe it, mini skirts are back this season). But it was her sleek bag and heels that are headline-worthy: She wore two accessories that are made out of vegan leathers.
Hypebae

The 6 Best Megan Fox Films of All Time

From ruling the red carpet with her musician boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly, to making a splash with her comeback film Till Death, Megan Fox is owning 2021. While the 35-year-old actor has been in the Hollywood scene since 2001, she was put on the map after landing her breakthrough role in Transformers back in 2007. However, some may argue that Jennifer’s Body is actually one of Fox’s best performances, despite the movie being perceived as a critical and commercial flop when it was first released a decade ago.
thefocus.news

What does Megan Fox's Nietzsche tattoo say? MGK forgets in GQ video

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly participated in GQ’s Couples Quiz and he couldn’t recall what her Nietzsche tattoo reads. Don’t worry, we’ve got the answer. Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly dropped jaws when photos of their GQ feature published. With the actress wearing next to nothing, pointing a...
1428elm.com

Who does Megan Fox play in Night Teeth?

Night Teeth is one of the latest releases part of Netflix’s “Netflix and Chills” lineup for Halloween 2021. The stylish vampire flick stars a host of recognizable names, such as Debby Ryan, Sydney Sweeney, Lucy Fry and yes, Megan Fox. Fox has been having something of a (long overdue) career...
CinemaBlend

Megan Fox’s Iconic Jennifer’s Body Scene Has Been Remade With Bratz, And I Can’t Look Away

Jennifer’s Body has become something of a cult classic since its release in 2009. Once a box office bomb panned by critics, Diablo Cody’s satirical take on high school horror movies has gained a new life in the wake of the #MeToo movement. The film has inspired an array of tribute acts on social media, but one video in particular has sent the Internet into a tailspin. The best part? It involves Bratz dolls.
WWD

Maeve Reilly Talks Megan Fox’s ‘Sexy,’ ‘Rock ‘n’ Roll’ Style and Coordinating With Machine Gun Kelly

Click here to read the full article. If anyone is having a big year for style, it’s Megan Fox. From her naked Mugler dress at the MTV VMAs to her scorching red cutout Peter Dundas gown at the Met Gala to her bright pink, Barbie-inspired Mach & Mach jumpsuit at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, the actress has elevated her red carpet and street style again and again.More from WWDHalloween 2021 Pop Culture-inspired CostumesPhotos of the Best Men's Fashion at the 2021 EmmysBackstage at David Koma Spring 2022 In the last few months, Fox’s outfits have caused constant frenzies on the internet, with...
